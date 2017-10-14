Tom Cleverley Stuns Arsenal with Stoppage-Time Goal to Give Watford 2-1 Win

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Watford grabbed a late win against Arsenal after Tom Cleverley's stoppage-time goal gave them a 2-1 win.

Per Mertesacker gave the visitors the lead during a drab first half, but Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot after the break. The hosts were the better side late on before Cleverley deservedly gave them the three points.

Here's a look at the two teams:

The match got off to a slow start, as Watford tried to build patiently and the Gunners struggled with their possession. Alexandre Lacazette nearly reached an inviting cross after 12 minutes, one of the few truly exciting moments early in the match.

Richarlison went close midway through the half, narrowly missing the ball, and Mohamed Elneny fired a shot just over the bar.

Heurelho Gomes made an easy save on Alex Iwobi and Richarlison headed wide before Mertesacker opened the scoring. The German defender positioned himself well to head home a Granit Xhaka corner, prompting this tweet from former England international Gary Lineker:

Xhaka almost added a second shortly before half-time, forcing Gomes into a fine save from distance, and Hector Bellerin also threatened with a strike that flew wide.

Lacazette required treatment to end the half, but Watford couldn't take advantage of their man advantage during the three added minutes.

The first chance of the second half fell to Richarlison, who fired wide, but after that exciting start, the same dull pattern of the first half returned. The Gunners weren't threatened much and lacked creativity in turn.

The introduction of Mesut Ozil seemed to help, and the German immediately broke the Watford defence open with a lovely pass for Iwobi. Gomes was there to make the stop, however.

Ozil's strong start didn't last, as the German somehow fired a shot right at Gomes when clean through on goal. Shortly after, the momentum shifted completely when Richarlison earned a penalty following a challenge from Bellerin.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas saw it coming:

Replays suggested the contact was minor at best, but Deeney didn't care after converting from the spot.

Richarlison again nearly got on the scoresheet, finding the side netting, and substitute Etienne Capoue hit the post with a deflected shot as Watford made a late push.

Andre Carrillo wasted a good chance, firing over from the edge of the box, but the Hornets' attacking intentions were rewarded deep in injury time, with Cleverley blasting home after a deflected Jose Holebas effort caused chaos in the Gunners' box.