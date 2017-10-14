Neymar Silent as PSG Beat Dijon 2-1 in Ligue 1

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain narrowly beat Dijon 2-1 during Saturday's Ligue 1 action, as Neymar disappointed. Thomas Meunier was the hero with a brace.

Les Parisiens ran into a well-organised side and lacked any creativity before the break, but they improved in the second half and finally broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left to play. Benjamin Jeannot hit back in the dying minutes, but Meunier found a late winner.

Neymar's first-half contributions were limited to a handful of dribbles that led to nothing and a late booking for a silly foul on Cedric Varrault. Les Parisiens struggled as a group, but Neymar's lack of effort in the attack stood out more than anything.

Dijon played well and had the better chances, while Dani Alves powered a free-kick off the crossbar.

At half-time, ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson was not impressed:

PSG improved after the break and had their chances to open the scoring. Angel Di Maria somehow missed from close range when a rebound fell to him, and Kylian Mbappe completely whiffed on a volley from a promising position.

Per Johnson, Marquinhos also found the woodwork after a good cross from Neymar:

The breakthrough eventually came after 70 minutes, courtesy of the in-form Meunier. Neymar tried his luck with a shot, and the rebound fell to the Belgium international, who found the net with a scuffed finish.

With space opening up, Neymar threatened late, firing a free-kick at goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet. The goal fell on the other side of the pitch, however, as Jeannot scored with a remarkable volley, finding the top corner.

The match appeared set to end in a draw, but Meunier came through for Les Parisiens in the final minute, with Mbappe assisting his winner.