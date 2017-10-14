David De Gea, Manchester United Hold Liverpool to 0-0 Draw at Anfield

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League after a tough defensive struggle featuring few clear-cut chances at Anfield on Saturday.

United goalkeeper David De Gea provided the standout moment, saving brilliantly to deny Joel Matip in the first half of a match otherwise short of goalmouth action.

Honours even mean United go top temporarily with 20 points, with Manchester City still to play Stoke City later in the day, while Liverpool's point has moved them into the top six with 13.

United boss Jose Mourinho brought in Chris Smalling for Eric Bailly at the heart of defence and started Matteo Darmian at left-back, per the club's official Twitter account:

Meanwhile, Liverpool started Joe Gomez at right-back, per the club:

It's fair to say the match took its time coming to life. United had the better of the early exchanges and might have gone ahead when Henrikh Mkhitaryan chested down an Ashley Young cross, only for Nemanja Matic to slice his volley high and wide.

Liverpool began to pose a greater threat in the 34th minute when the Reds forced De Gea into a splendid save. The Spanish stopper went low with his feet to deny Matip after Roberto Firmino had picked out the centre-back with a smart pullback.

Squawka Football detailed De Gea's superb form:

Coutinho seemed primed to slot in the rebound, but Mohamed Salah inexplicably took the ball off the Brazilian's toe before dragging a shot wide.

United's best chance came in the 43rd minute when Romelu Lukaku was played in by Anthony Martial, but he saw his effort palmed to safety by Simon Mignolet.

It was a rare moment of inspiration from United's attacking players, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News summed up their struggles:

Liverpool were the brighter side in the second half, with Emre Can narrowly avoiding putting them ahead in the 56th minute. The hosts were pressing higher and forcing United's defenders into mistakes, with Phil Jones guilty of a few stray passes.

Mourinho was more concerned about United's lack of cutting edge at the other end and swapped out Mkhitaryan and Martial for Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, respectively.

The changes hardly improved Lukaku's lot, though, with the big striker still struggling to get involved, per BBC Match of the Day:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was the next to ring the changes, introducing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Salah in the 78th and Daniel Sturridge for Coutinho a minute later.

Despite the fresh legs, chances were still few and far between. Liverpool went close in stoppage time, but Dejan Lovren and Matip both headed over from corners.

Ultimately, United got the point they played for, while Liverpool will be left to rue not making the most of their territorial superiority.

"Manchester United came here for a point and got it," Klopp said after the match, per Marc Williams of the Daily Star. "For sure you could not play this way at Liverpool, but it's OK for Manchester United."

Next on the Premier League slate for the Red Devils is Huddersfield on Oct. 21, while Liverpool's next match is Oct. 22 against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.