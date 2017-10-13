Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola Scoop Premier League Monthly Awards for September

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won Manager of the Month with a perfect record of four wins from four.

Kane netted six goals in four league outings as Sky Sports confirmed the England frontman's award, and Yahoo provided a look at the FIFA 18 in-form boost he'll receive as a result:

Spurs superstar Kane also scored back-to-back winners for England in their recent 1-0 2018 World Cup qualifying wins against Slovenia and Lithuania. Five more goals in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund (two) and APOEL Nicosia (three) took his tally to 13 goals in just eight matches last month.

Guardiola continued his imperious 2017-18 form at City's helm, meanwhile, and a maximum 12 points during September saw his side stay atop the Premier League table alongside rivals Manchester United:

The Citizens notched notable wins over Chelsea, Liverpool, Watford and struggling Crystal Palace. As well as scoring a total of 17 goals, their four successive league clean sheets have helped them keep their spot at the summit.

Kane once again laboured in getting up to speed at the start of this season, his notorious record for struggling to score in the month of August continuing as he was muted by Newcastle United, Chelsea and Burnley.

Since then, though the Englishman has accelerated to make up for lost time, and Squawka recently highlighted how his form this calendar year rivals some of the deadliest scorers on the planet:

Still only 24 years of age, September 2017 was perhaps the most impressive of Kane's career thus far when taking into account not only his Premier League and Champions League exploits, but those for his country also.

Former England defender Jamie Carragher recently spoke to the Telegraph's Paul Hayward and gave his opinion on what sets Kane apart from the rest:

Guardiola is also making up for lost time in a way this season, and after a disappointing first term in English football, September reminded the world of his managerial prowess in a major way.

The official Premier League website noted this was the second occasion on which the former Barcelona chief has won Manager of the Month since moving to England.

United chief Jose Mourinho, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino were also in the mix for the monthly gong, but Guardiola's City record makes him a deserving victor for September 2017.