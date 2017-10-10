Fabio Rochemback Reportedly Arrested After Alleged Cockfighting

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Retired footballer Fabio Rochemback has been arrested because of his alleged involvement in a cockfighting ring in Brazil.

According to Brazilian outlets Globo and UOL Sport (h/t BBC News), a police operation at a farm in the state of Rio Grande do Sul led to the seizure of 89 roosters and over £75,000, or $100,000, in cash, as well as the arrest of 57 people.

Rochemback's father, Juarez, said the former Middlesbrough and Barcelona star was not present but with him at the family farm.

"Fabio was with me at the farm in Soledade, but now he's back in Porto Alegre," he said, per Globo (h/t Joe Strange for MailOnline).



Strange noted the 35-year-old Fabio has a history of involvement in the illegal sport, as police found fighting roosters at his farm in 2011.

According to UOL Sport, a further 90 people were at the raid but not taken into custody. Globo noted the operation was a joint effort between the Brazilian Public Ministry, Civil Police and Military Brigade.



Promoter of justice Marcos Eduardo Rauber said: "It was a big interstate event with people from Santa Catarina and Parana. There were people with lots of cash. All were caught red-handed—some betting, others just watching."

Rochemback made 68 appearances for Boro in a three-year spell between 2005 and 2008, having joined the club from Barca. He also won seven caps for Brazil's senior side.