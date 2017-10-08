Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Gareth Bale and Alvaro Odriozola Rumours

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Gareth Bale is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid this summer, while the club are said to be interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato.com), the Welshman "will surely leave" the Santiago Bernabeu, and president Florentino Perez is planning on creating a new attack.

Bale has again struggled with injuries this season, with his latest problem forcing him out of Wales' final FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying games against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Opta also note how Madrid have fared better without Bale in the team:

Bale does face competition for his place at the Bernabeu, particularly from Marco Asensio, who has caught the eye with spectacular goals.

The 21-year-old also has two goals and two assists from five La Liga starts for Madrid this season, per WhoScored.com.

Per the report, Cristiano Ronaldo could also be allowed to leave with Madrid wanting to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane and/or Robert Lewandowski.

Bale's injury record has been a frustration during his time at Madrid, and the form of players like Asensio and Isco means competition for places in attack is fierce.

However, Bale has repeatedly proved he is a crucial part of the Madrid team and will surely want to continue his career at the club, unless he finds himself regularly sidelined.

Meanwhile, Madrid are interested in bringing Odriozola to the club but face competition from Barcelona, according to AS (via Football Espana).

Zinedine Zidane's side have been impressed with the right-back, who made his Spain debut against Albania on Friday, and could make a move in the summer.

Los Blancos are short of cover at right-back with Dani Carvajal expected to be out for at least two months, due to pericarditis, per Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

Teenager Achraf Hakimi came in for Carvajal in the 2-0 win over Espanyol and could now be set for an extended run in the team.

Odriozola has enjoyed a stellar rise, as noted by Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge:

Per the report, the 21-year-old has a €40 million release clause, making him easily attainable for Real Madrid if they are serious about a move.

Much may depend on the fitness of Carvajal. The right-back is one of the best in his position in the world, and his absence is a real blow to Madrid, who are already seven points behind leaders Barcelona after an inconsistent start.