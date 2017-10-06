Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Mexico welcome Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Hexagonal on Friday, safe in the knowledge they have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

El Tri want to wrap up top spot in the Hex over the final two matches, with Trinidad and Tobago rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Mexico are unbeaten in their eight games in Hexagonal qualification, and a point will be enough to capture first place if Costa Rica lose to Honduras.

Here is how you can watch the game at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras:

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 9:30 p.m. (ET)/2:30 a.m. Sunday (BST)

TV: Fox Sports 1 USA

Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass, fubo.tv

After making qualification difficult four years ago, Mexico have skipped through the Hex as others have struggled to record victories.

El Tri have won five and drawn three in qualification for the finals, and they will feel well-equipped to brush aside the visitors.

The Soca Warriors arrive from the Caribbean badly out of form, taking just three points in their eight contests.

Trinidad and Tobago coach Dennis Lawrence has been unable to fashion a winning team, and they have remained well off the pace.

Mexico will have their big guns primed for the game, with Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos ready for action.

LA Galaxy shared media of the brothers preparing for the match:

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has kept faith in his most experienced players, but he could give his fringe an outing if the visitors fold early.

Javier Hernandez's return to the Premier League has not rekindled his best form, but Trinidad and Tobago will allow him the space to attain plenty of shooting practice.

The Soca Warriors have already collected the wooden spoon in the Hex, and it's all they deserve after a wretched few months.

Mexico have the firepower to obliterate the travelling party, and Osorio will use the game to hone his tactics ahead of next summer's finals in Russia.