    Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    Mexico's international soccer player Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito', listens to a question at a press conference during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 1, 2014, after signing for Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
    Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

    Mexico welcome Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Hexagonal on Friday, safe in the knowledge they have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

    El Tri want to wrap up top spot in the Hex over the final two matches, with Trinidad and Tobago rooted to the bottom of the standings.

    Mexico are unbeaten in their eight games in Hexagonal qualification, and a point will be enough to capture first place if Costa Rica lose to Honduras.

    Here is how you can watch the game at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras:

                    

    Date: Friday, Oct. 6

    Time: 9:30 p.m. (ET)/2:30 a.m. Sunday (BST)

    TV: Fox Sports 1 USA

    StreamFox Soccer Match Passfubo.tv

                   

    Preview

    Mexico's coach Juan Carlos Osorio (C) gives instructions to his players during a training at the National Stadium in San Jose on September 4, 2017 ahead of their September 5 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier football match against Costa Rica. / AFP PHO
    EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

    After making qualification difficult four years ago, Mexico have skipped through the Hex as others have struggled to record victories.

    El Tri have won five and drawn three in qualification for the finals, and they will feel well-equipped to brush aside the visitors.

    The Soca Warriors arrive from the Caribbean badly out of form, taking just three points in their eight contests.

    Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press

    Trinidad and Tobago coach Dennis Lawrence has been unable to fashion a winning team, and they have remained well off the pace.

    Mexico will have their big guns primed for the game, with Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos ready for action.

    LA Galaxy shared media of the brothers preparing for the match:

    Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has kept faith in his most experienced players, but he could give his fringe an outing if the visitors fold early.

    Javier Hernandez's return to the Premier League has not rekindled his best form, but Trinidad and Tobago will allow him the space to attain plenty of shooting practice.

    The Soca Warriors have already collected the wooden spoon in the Hex, and it's all they deserve after a wretched few months.

    Mexico have the firepower to obliterate the travelling party, and Osorio will use the game to hone his tactics ahead of next summer's finals in Russia.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barcelona Lost €3.4M Playing Without Fans

      Sport EN
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Real Madrid Consider Kane Move

      Sport.es
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Carvajal Facing Minimum 2 Months Out

      Adapted by Chris Winterburn
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spurs and Liverpool Battle for Kondogbia

      Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
      via Mail Online