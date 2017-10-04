    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 7

    As we pause for what is the penultimate international break of 2017, it seems a handy time to take stock of what's happened in the first seven weeks of the Premier League season. Who has impressed the most in each position? Who is dropping off after a quick start? Which stars are now, finally, finding their feet?

    It's all in here.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven different position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    You won't be surprised to see David De Gea remain top of the goalkeepers, nor should you be surprised to see Jonas Lossl fall four spots. His calamitous game against Tottenham Hotspur was his first poor one of the season, but it was so bad that the alarm bells really began to ring.

    Ederson Moraes' consistency and solidity sees him rewarded with a big rise (a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge is always a good boost to your stock), while Fraser Forster's strong showing versus Stoke City sees him enter at No. 8. He's still struggling with consistency issues but is at least performing well more often than not now.

    Nick Pope has only played four games, but he's been ace in all of them (and busy too). Perhaps life after Tom Heatonshould such a situation occurwon't be too bad after all for Burnley.

    Biggest rise: Ederson Moraes (+5)

    Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-4)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Nick Pope (+2)Burnley
    3Ederson Moraes (+5)Manchester City
    4Thibaut Courtois (-1)Chelsea
    5Jonas Lossl (-4)Huddersfield Town
    6Rob Elliot (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    8Fraser Forster (New!)Southampton
    9Jack Butland (Stay)Stoke City
    10Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)Swansea City

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    The long-time leader of the right-backs section, Antonio Valencia, has finally been usurped. It's come in a week where the Ecuador international kept a clean sheet, too, so it's all the more impressive from our new table-topper.

    Since returning from suspension, Kyle Walker has been superb for Manchester City, and to see him perform such a tactically disciplined role at Stamford Bridge on Saturday perhaps changed the perception of him as a player for some. It's certainly enough to lift him to the summit here.

    Matthew Lowton and Hector Bellerin, who have both been solid and dependable recently, each move up three, while Tommy Smith's part in the Huddersfield Town nightmare on Saturday sees him drop four.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Tommy Smith (-4)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (+1)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (-1)Manchester United
    3Matthew Lowton (+3)Burnley
    4Kiko Femenia (-1)Watford
    5Cedric Soares (-1)Southampton
    6Hector Bellerin (+3)Arsenal
    7Victor Moses (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    8Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    9Tommy Smith (-4)Huddersfield Town
    10Kieran Trippier (New!)Tottenham Hotspur

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    This section is a complete mess this week. 

    We wave goodbye to Benjamin Mendy, whose ACL rupture rules him out for what will likely be the entire season, and Daley Blind's benching a month ago means he's not eligible any longer.

    It's created a big hole in the middle of the ranking, and the likes of Ryan Bertrand and Danilo have to move up and fill iteven if they didn't play too well or barely played at all.

    The positive notes are Ben Davieswho was genuinely stunning against Huddersfieldand Stephen Ward, whose crossing and industry have not failed to amaze in 2017-18. That's a nice little Wales vs. Ireland battle ahead of their key 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, isn't it?

    Biggest rise: Stephen Ward (+4)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ben Davies (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Sead Kolasinac (-1)Arsenal
    3Stephen Ward (+4)Burnley
    4Marcos Alonso (-1)Chelsea
    5Ryan Bertrand (+1)Southampton
    6Danilo (+3)Manchester City
    7Kieran Gibbs (New!)West Bromwich Albion
    8Charlie Daniels (New!)AFC Bournemouth
    9Chris Lowe (+3)Huddersfield Town
    10Chancel Mbemba (Stay)Newcastle United

    Centre-Backs

    Eric Bailly stays top despite not even playing, and that's largely because the only player who could have challenged himChristopher Schindlerplayed his part in a regrettable 4-0 loss and moves down as a result.

    Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee continue to impress, with the former handed another man-of-the-match award at the weekend, while John Stones' sneaky excellent season continued too.

    Zanka falls to the lower reaches of the ranking as his drop in form refuses to relent.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Zanka (-9)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    2James Tarkowski (+3)Burnley
    3Ben Mee (+1)Burnley
    4John Stones (+3)Manchester City
    5Cesar Azpilicueta (-2)Chelsea
    6Christopher Schindler (-4)Huddersfield Town
    7Phil Jones (+1)Manchester United
    8Kurt Zouma (-2)Stoke City
    9Jan Vertonghen (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)Newcastle United 
    11Maya Yoshida (+3)Southampton
    12Toby Alderweireld (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    13Nicolas Otamendi (New!)Manchester City
    14Davinson Sanchez (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    15Ciaran Clark (-3)Newcastle United
    16Andreas Christensen (-1)Chelsea
    17Lewis Dunk (+3)Brighton & Hove Albion
    18Zanka (-9)Huddersfield Town
    19Ahmed Hegazi (-1)West Bromwich Albion
    20Shkodran Mustafi (New!)Arsenal

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Kevin De Bruyne's winning goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday sees him skip ahead of team-mate David Silva and claim top spot in the central midfielders section. After a slow start, he's come good.

    Mario Lemina, Fernandinho, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Cork, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Marouane Fellaini all impressed in a gameweek where the No. 6s and No. 8s really stole the headlines. 

    Biggest rise: Grzegorz Krychowiak (+3)

    Biggest fall: Aaron Mooy (-5)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (+1)Manchester City
    2David Silva (-1)Manchester City
    3Nemanja Matic (+1)Manchester United
    4N'Golo Kante (-1)Chelsea
    5Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United
    6Mario Lemina (Stay)Southampton
    7Fernandinho (+1)Manchester City
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (+2)Watford
    9Steven Defour (Stay)Burnley
    10Jack Cork (+4)Burnley
    11Mikel Merino (Stay)Newcastle United
    12Aaron Mooy (-5)Huddersfield Town
    13Grzegorz Krychowiak (+3)West Bromwich Albion
    14Jeff Hendrick (New!)Burnley
    15Nathaniel Chalobah (-2)Watford
    16Tiemoue Bakayoko (-4)Chelsea
    17Marouane Fellaini (New!)Manchester United
    18Aaron Ramsey (+2)Arsenal
    19Oriol Romeu (-1)
    		Southampton
    20Dale Stephens (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Mohamed Salah picked a bad week to be incredibly wasteful. His spurning of chances in the first half against Newcastle United cost Liverpool on Sunday, and it has cost him in these rankings, as he slips six spots.

    Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling may not have been the stars of Manchester City's win over Chelsea, but they both played an important tactical role and contributed to a great team performance.

    Richarlison's work rate and productivity continue to form a lethal combo that keeps Watford on the right track.

    Biggest rise: Robbie Brady (+5)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-6)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Raheem Sterling (+1)Manchester City
    3Leroy Sane (+3)Manchester City
    4Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay)Manchester United
    5Marcus Rashford (+2)Manchester United
    6Richarlison (+4)Watford
    7Sadio Mane (-2)Liverpool
    8Mohamed Salah (-6)Liverpool
    9Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    10Juan Mata (Stay)Manchester United
    11Robbie Brady (+5)Burnley
    12Andre Carrillo (+1)Watford
    13Danny Welbeck (-2)Arsenal
    14Michail Antonio (-4)West Ham United
    15Dele Alli (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    16Alexis Sanchez (New!)Arsenal
    17Chris Brunt (New!)West Bromwich Albion
    18Matt Ritchie (New!)Newcastle United
    19Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-1)Crystal Palace
    20Tom Cleverley (-6)Watford

    Strikers

    In the ever-shifting, ever-changing strikers section, we have yet another new No. 1. Romelu Lukaku's seventh goal of the Premier League season saw him move top of the goalscoring charts and sees him move top here too.

    Harry Kane is a big riser having slain Huddersfield Town; Alvaro Morata, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus move down as a result. 

    The only new entry is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed despite Everton's poor result against Burnley.

    Biggest rise: Harry Kane (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Romelu Lukaku (+2)Manchester United
    2Harry Kane (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Alvaro Morata (-2)Chelsea
    4Sergio Aguero (-2)Manchester City
    5Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    6Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)Arsenal
    7Jamie Vardy (Stay)Leicester City
    8Shinji Okazaki (Stay) Leicester City
    9Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    10Dominic Calvert-Lewin (New!)Everton

                     

