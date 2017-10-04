EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 7

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

As we pause for what is the penultimate international break of 2017, it seems a handy time to take stock of what's happened in the first seven weeks of the Premier League season. Who has impressed the most in each position? Who is dropping off after a quick start? Which stars are now, finally, finding their feet?

It's all in here.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven different position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

You won't be surprised to see David De Gea remain top of the goalkeepers, nor should you be surprised to see Jonas Lossl fall four spots. His calamitous game against Tottenham Hotspur was his first poor one of the season, but it was so bad that the alarm bells really began to ring.

Ederson Moraes' consistency and solidity sees him rewarded with a big rise (a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge is always a good boost to your stock), while Fraser Forster's strong showing versus Stoke City sees him enter at No. 8. He's still struggling with consistency issues but is at least performing well more often than not now.

Nick Pope has only played four games, but he's been ace in all of them (and busy too). Perhaps life after Tom Heaton—should such a situation occur—won't be too bad after all for Burnley.

Biggest rise: Ederson Moraes (+5)

Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-4)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Nick Pope (+2) Burnley 3 Ederson Moraes (+5) Manchester City 4 Thibaut Courtois (-1) C helsea 5 Jonas Lossl (-4) Huddersfield Town 6 Rob Elliot (Stay)

Newcastle United

7 Jordan Pickford (Stay) Everton 8 Fraser Forster (New!) Southampton 9 Jack Butland (Stay) Stoke City 10 Lukasz Fabianski (Stay) Swansea City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The long-time leader of the right-backs section, Antonio Valencia, has finally been usurped. It's come in a week where the Ecuador international kept a clean sheet, too, so it's all the more impressive from our new table-topper.

Since returning from suspension, Kyle Walker has been superb for Manchester City, and to see him perform such a tactically disciplined role at Stamford Bridge on Saturday perhaps changed the perception of him as a player for some. It's certainly enough to lift him to the summit here.

Matthew Lowton and Hector Bellerin, who have both been solid and dependable recently, each move up three, while Tommy Smith's part in the Huddersfield Town nightmare on Saturday sees him drop four.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

Biggest fall: Tommy Smith (-4)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (+1) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (-1) Manchester United 3 Matthew Lowton (+3) Burnley 4 Kiko Femenia (-1) Watford 5 Cedric Soares (-1) Southampton 6 Hector Bellerin (+3) Arsenal 7 Victor Moses (Stay)

Chelsea 8 Joe Gomez (Stay) Liverpool 9 Tommy Smith (-4) Huddersfield Town 10 Kieran Trippier (New!) Tottenham Hotspur

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

This section is a complete mess this week.

We wave goodbye to Benjamin Mendy, whose ACL rupture rules him out for what will likely be the entire season, and Daley Blind's benching a month ago means he's not eligible any longer.

It's created a big hole in the middle of the ranking, and the likes of Ryan Bertrand and Danilo have to move up and fill it—even if they didn't play too well or barely played at all.

The positive notes are Ben Davies—who was genuinely stunning against Huddersfield—and Stephen Ward, whose crossing and industry have not failed to amaze in 2017-18. That's a nice little Wales vs. Ireland battle ahead of their key 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, isn't it?

Biggest rise: Stephen Ward (+4)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Ben Davies (+1) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sead Kolasinac (-1) Arsenal 3 Stephen Ward (+4) Burnley 4 Marcos Alonso (-1) Chelsea 5 Ryan Bertrand (+1) Southampton 6 Danilo (+3) Manchester City 7 Kieran Gibbs (New!) West Bromwich Albion 8 Charlie Daniels (New!) AFC Bournemouth 9 Chris Lowe (+3) Huddersfield Town 10 Chancel Mbemba (Stay) Newcastle United

Centre-Backs

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Eric Bailly stays top despite not even playing, and that's largely because the only player who could have challenged him—Christopher Schindler—played his part in a regrettable 4-0 loss and moves down as a result.

Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee continue to impress, with the former handed another man-of-the-match award at the weekend, while John Stones' sneaky excellent season continued too.

Zanka falls to the lower reaches of the ranking as his drop in form refuses to relent.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

Biggest fall: Zanka (-9)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 Eric Bailly (Stay) Manchester United 2 James Tarkowski (+3) Burnley 3 Ben Mee (+1) Burnley 4 John Stones (+3) Manchester City 5 Cesar Azpilicueta (-2) C helsea 6 Christopher Schindler (-4) Huddersfield Town 7 Phil Jones (+1) Manchester United 8 Kurt Zouma (-2) Stoke City 9 Jan Vertonghen (+2) T ottenham Hotspur 10 Jamaal Lascelles (Stay) Newcastle United 11 Maya Yoshida (+3) Southampton 12 Toby Alderweireld (+3) T ottenham Hotspur 13 Nicolas Otamendi (New!) Manchester City 14 Davinson Sanchez (+3) T ottenham Hotspur 15 Ciaran Clark (-3) Newcastle United 16 Andreas Christensen (-1) Chelsea

17 Lewis Dunk (+3) Brighton & Hove Albion 18 Zanka (-9) Huddersfield Town 19 Ahmed Hegazi (-1) West Bromwich Albion 20 Shkodran Mustafi (New!) Arsenal

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne's winning goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday sees him skip ahead of team-mate David Silva and claim top spot in the central midfielders section. After a slow start, he's come good.

Mario Lemina, Fernandinho, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Cork, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Marouane Fellaini all impressed in a gameweek where the No. 6s and No. 8s really stole the headlines.

Biggest rise: Grzegorz Krychowiak (+3)

Biggest fall: Aaron Mooy (-5)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (+1) Manchester City 2 David Silva (-1) Manchester City 3 Nemanja Matic (+1) Manchester United 4 N'Golo Kante (-1) Chelsea 5 Paul Pogba (Stay) Manchester United 6 Mario Lemina (Stay) Southampton 7 Fernandinho (+1) Manchester City 8 Abdoulaye Doucoure (+2) Watford 9 Steven Defour (Stay) Burnley 10 Jack Cork (+4) Burnley 11 Mikel Merino (Stay) Newcastle United 12 Aaron Mooy (-5) Huddersfield Town 13 Grzegorz Krychowiak (+3) West Bromwich Albion 14 Jeff Hendrick (New!) Burnley 15 Nathaniel Chalobah (-2) Watford 16 Tiemoue Bakayoko (-4) Chelsea 17 Marouane Fellaini (New!) Manchester United 18 Aaron Ramsey (+2) A rsenal 19 Oriol Romeu (-1)

Southampton 20 Dale Stephens (Stay) B righton & Hove Albion

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah picked a bad week to be incredibly wasteful. His spurning of chances in the first half against Newcastle United cost Liverpool on Sunday, and it has cost him in these rankings, as he slips six spots.

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling may not have been the stars of Manchester City's win over Chelsea, but they both played an important tactical role and contributed to a great team performance.

Richarlison's work rate and productivity continue to form a lethal combo that keeps Watford on the right track.

Biggest rise: Robbie Brady (+5)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-6)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Christian Eriksen (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Raheem Sterling (+1) Manchester City 3 Leroy Sane (+3) Manchester City 4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay) Manchester United 5 Marcus Rashford (+2) Manchester United 6 Richarlison (+4) Watford 7 Sadio Mane (-2) Liverpool 8 Mohamed Salah (-6) Liverpool 9 Anthony Martial (Stay) Manchester United 10 Juan Mata (Stay) Manchester United 11 Robbie Brady (+5) Burnley 12 Andre Carrillo (+1) Watford 13 Danny Welbeck (-2) Arsenal 14 Michail Antonio (-4) West Ham United 15 Dele Alli (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 16 Alexis Sanchez (New!) Arsenal 17 Chris Brunt (New!) West Bromwich Albion 18 Matt Ritchie (New!) Newcastle United 19 Ruben Loftus -Cheek (-1) Crystal Palace 20 Tom Cleverley (-6) Watford



Strikers

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

In the ever-shifting, ever-changing strikers section, we have yet another new No. 1. Romelu Lukaku's seventh goal of the Premier League season saw him move top of the goalscoring charts and sees him move top here too.

Harry Kane is a big riser having slain Huddersfield Town; Alvaro Morata, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus move down as a result.

The only new entry is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed despite Everton's poor result against Burnley.

Biggest rise: Harry Kane (+3)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Romelu Lukaku (+2) Manchester United 2 Harry Kane (+3) Tottenham Hotspur 3 Alvaro Morata (-2) C helsea 4 Sergio Aguero (-2) Manchester City 5 Gabriel Jesus (-1) Manchester City 6 Alexandre Lacazette (Stay) Arsenal 7 Jamie Vardy (Stay) Leicester City 8 Shinji Okazaki (Stay) Leicester City 9 Roberto Firmino (Stay) Liverpool 10 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (New!) Everton

All statistics via WhoScored.com