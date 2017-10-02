    Legia Warsaw Players Reportedly Attacked by Fans in Parking Lot

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    Legia Warsaw fans arrive under Dutch riot police escort for the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Ajax and Legia at the Amsterdam ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    Peter Dejong/Associated Press

    Legia Warsaw's players were reportedly assaulted by their own supporters in the car park of the Stadion Miejski following their 3-0 defeat to Lech Poznan on Sunday.

    According to Iza Koprowiak of Polish outlet Przegladsportowy (h/t The Sun's Richard Forrester), the players and coaching staff were confronted by around 50 ultras, who demanded they exit the team bus and attacked them when they complied in the expectation of "showdown talks."

    The players were reportedly slapped and took blows to the back of the head, while assistant manager Aleksandar Vukovic, who made 200 appearances for the team as a player, was punched.

    Per Koprowiak, the supporters—allegedly led by an ultra named "Staruch," who was the one to invade the team bus—left the players with the following threat: "If you play the same way next game, we'll come again."

    The ugly scenes offered a marked contrast to those inside the stadium during the match:

    It appears there was no security presence in the car park, which should have been closed to fans, sparking concerns over the safety of the players.

    According to Forrester, Warsaw ultras reportedly attacked Ajax fans in February when the two clubs met in the UEFA Europa League.

