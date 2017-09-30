La Liga Results 2017 Week 7: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid failed to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday after stumbling to a 0-0 stalemate at Leganes, leaving manager Diego Simeone's side three points off the top of the table.

Los Rojiblancos remain undefeated this season and were the dominant party in Saturday's late kick-off, but they failed to extend their three-match winning league streak against Asier Garitano's men.

Elsewhere, Sevilla stayed in touch with Spain's leaders and moved within two points of Barca following a 2-0 home win over Malaga, with Ever Banega and Luis Muriel the scorers.

Deportivo La Coruna notched their second win of the season and moved out of the bottom three after beating Getafe 2-1, while Levante suffered a second successive defeat at home to Alaves.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Getafe

Sevilla 2-0 Malaga

Levante 0-2 Alaves

Leganes 0-0 Atletico Madrid

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 18 (+18)

2. Sevilla 16 (+6)

3. Atletico Madrid 15 (+8)

4. Valencia 12 (+7)

5. Real Betis 12 (+3)

6. Real Madrid 11 (+5)

7. Leganes 11 (+2)

8. Levante 9 (-2)

9. Real Sociedad 9 (0)

10. Celta Vigo 8 (+2)

11. Getafe 8 (+2)

12. Athletic Bilbao 8 (+1)

13. Espanyol 8 (-2)

14. Villarreal 7 (-3)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 7 (-7)



16. Girona 6 (-5)

17. Las Palmas 6 (-5)

18. Eibar 6 (-11)

19. Alaves 3 (-7)

20. Malaga 1 (-12)

Recap

Atletico suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and the misfortune continued with a tame 0-0 draw at Leganes on Saturday.

Not only that, but Simeone will have been saddened to see his men hit the target just twice, per WhoScored.com, and ESPN FC's Michael Yokhin criticised Atleti's one-dimensional nature:

Saturday's draw means leaders Barca will have the chance to move further ahead when they play host to Las Palmas on Sunday.

Despite the scoreline, Sevilla were far from convincing on way to a 2-0 win over Malaga at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan but nevertheless bounced back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat at Atletico last time out.

The two teams endured a scoreless first half before Banega scored from the spot on the 68-minute mark, followed swiftly by Colombian Muriel only two minutes later, per David Cartlidge of beIN Sports:

While their performances under manager Eduardo Berizzo still may not be as domineering as the hosts would have hoped, Sevilla remain in the title conversation after winning five and losing just one of their first six games.

For Malaga, however, this season is beginning to look a lot more bleak, and OptaJose showed how their struggle has set a new low for poor starts:

Their defeat was made all the worse when Alaves emerged as 2-0 victors in their trip to Levante thanks to goals from Barcelona loan star Munir El Haddadi and Real Madrid academy graduate Alvaro Medran.

Levante have now lost two on the trot after going unbeaten in their first five matches of the season, while the Guardian's Sid Lowe lauded Alaves' move from the base of the standings, where Malaga have replaced them:

Lucas Perez scored his first goal since returning to Deportivo this summer, notching his side's opener on Saturday, when they responded well to Amath Ndiaye's strike to come back and beat Getafe 2-1.

Romanian Florin Andone chested down to slot home coolly in the 87th minute, condemning Getafe to their third defeat of the season in the process.

Nine yellow cards were shown in what turned out to be a fiery meeting between two teams who could be battling the drop this term.