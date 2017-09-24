EPL Table: 2017 Week 6 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newcastle United in Sunday's only Premier League fixture, as Tomer Hemed scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win.

The result takes the Seagulls up to 13th place in the standings, three points ahead of the dreaded relegation zone.

Manchester United and Manchester City continue to lead the table after six fixtures. Here's a look at the top of the standings:

1. Manchester City, 16 pts

2. Manchester United, 16 pts

3. Chelsea, 13 pts

4. Tottenham, 11 pts

5. Liverpool, 11 pts

6. Watford, 11 pts

For a full look at the Premier League standings, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Sunday's lone fixture didn't provide neutral fans much to get excited about, but Brighton & Hove picked up three pivotal points to continue their solid start in their first Premier League season.

Hemed bagged the only goal of the match early in the second half after a dire first period, courtesy of a clever free-kick routine.

Per Match of the Day, his record at home is quite special:

Newcastle had their chances to tie things up, with Jonjo Shelvey hitting the post late and firing a free-kick over the bar. It wasn't enough, however, as the Magpies suffered their third defeat of the season.

The two Manchester-based clubs continue to lead the standings after six matches, with both teams sporting unbeaten records. The Citizens have a slight edge in goal differential and added to the tally on Saturday, smashing a hapless Crystal Palace team 5-0.

Per B/R Football, it continued a trend:

Raheem Sterling bagged a brace, while Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph also scored.

Rivals Manchester United weren't as productive in front of goal, but a solid defensive display and a single goal from Romelu Lukaku saw the team past Southampton.

The Red Devils have been very solid this season and will face Palace next before a key date at Liverpool.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

City next plays at Chelsea, who are rounding into form at the right time and cruised to a 4-0 win over Stoke City. Alvaro Morata was the key man with a hat-trick, making the fans forget all about Diego Costa.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur grabbed narrow wins over Leicester City and West Ham United, respectively, while Arsenal face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.