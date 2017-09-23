Liverpool Beat Leicester City 3-2 in Wild Week 6 Premier League Fixture

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool and Leicester City served up a spectacle match at the King Power Stadium during Saturday's Week 6 Premier League action, with the visitors grabbing a narrow 3-2 win.

Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho gave the Reds a two-goal advantage, but Shinji Okazaki pulled one back for the Foxes three minutes into first-half injury time. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored less than two minutes apart after the break, and the latter also missed a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Goal's Melissa Reddy shared the teamsheet:

Vardy nearly started things off with a bang for the hosts, forcing Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet into a fine save after a quick counter.

The pace was incredibly high early on, and both Emre Can and Okazaki both went close―the former even hitting the post―before Salah opened the scoring after 15 minutes, courtesy of a sublime cross from Coutinho.

BBC World's John Bennett noted the Egyptian hasn't missed his start for the Reds:

Eight minutes later, the score was 2-0. Coutinho got a look with a free-kick from a promising position and riffled the ball into the back of the net, drawing praise from sports writer Karl Matchett:

The Reds lessened the pace after the second goal, opening themselves to trouble. Okazaki had the ball in the net after 39 minutes, and while the officials called back the goal for offside, replays showed that should not have happened.

Roberto Firmino fired a great chance wide, and Mignolet again denied Vardy with a great save. Deep in injury time, though, both the stopper and Joe Gomez got a corner horribly wrong, and Okazaki converted the golden chance.

Per England international Gary Lineker, the key to beating Liverpool is simple:

Replays suggested the goalkeeper was fouled, however, and the goal should not have stood.

The second half started at a slower pace, with neither team willing to take as many risks as before. Dejan Lovren wanted a penalty for a shirt-tug after 56 minutes but instead got himself booked for dissent.

The action picked up after 68 minutes, with two goals in quick succession. First, Henderson restored the two-goal gap after a wonderful attack through Daniel Sturridge, but a minute later, Vardy responded after yet another defensive miscue.

B/R Football couldn't help itself:

And there was more drama still in store. Mignolet gave away a penalty for a foul on Vardy and perhaps should have been sent off, as he was the last man in front of goal. Instead, he saw the yellow card, and promptly stopped Vardy's spot-kick.

Sturridge threatened with a great strike that Leicester Kasper Schmeichel kept out, and Islam Slimani nearly hit the target with a smart header. The final minutes were tense, but despite their best efforts, the hosts couldn't put a third goal past Mignolet as Liverpool held on.