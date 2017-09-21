    Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Ronaldinho Bags Brace in Delhi Win vs. Kerala

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    TOPSHOT - Brazilian player Ronaldinho poses with the Salvadoran character known as the Indio Cuscatleco, at the National Stadium Jorge 'Mágico' Gonzalez in San Salvador, on August 8, 2017. Ronaldinho met with some 500 children and young people living in areas plagued by the violence affecting El Salvador and who are part of the Police Athletic League prevention program, driven by the national Civil Police. / AFP PHOTO / Marvin RECINOS (Photo credit should read MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARVIN RECINOS/Getty Images

    Ronaldinho continued his fine play for Delhi Dragons in the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League on Thursday, scoring twice in a 6-4 win over Kerala Cobras.

    Ryan Giggs also got on the scoresheet, but his Mumbai Warriors couldn't get past Telugu Tigers, losing 5-3.

    For full scores, standings and the schedule, visit the Premier Futsal's official website.

             

    Recap

    Delhi continued their fine run in the first match of the evening, a 6-4 win over Kerala that gave Dragons their third win in four tries.

    Star forward Ronaldinho contributed two goals to the win, and per the event's official Twitter account, he has scored in all of Delhi's contests:

    Ismail Hamdaoui and Henrique Catarino broke open the match in the second period, giving their team a two-goal advantage Kerala would never bridge. Ton Phi, Michel Salgado and Daniel Ibanes gave Cobras some faint hope, but Ronaldinho's second strike put the final score on the board.

    In the second match of the night, Telugu took a quick two-goal lead through Anupam Vishwakarma and Peerapat Kaewwilai, but Rico Zulkarnain pulled one back for Mumbai with a fantastic goal.

    K.M. Chaudary/Associated Press

    The third period was a close affair, and Giggs went close to tying things up, but Mauro Canal restored the two-goal advantage for Telugu, instead.

    A late rally from Mumbai saw Giggs net an equaliser, but Peerapat and Anupam both found the target again to hand Telugu three points. 

