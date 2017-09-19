World Cup Venue Estadio Azteca Damaged in Mexico City Earthquake

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City sustained significant damage as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the Mexican capital.

Emilio Leon of Fox Sports (via USA Today's Kevin Spain) shared a photo of the Azteca's exterior, which appears to show a fracture in the stadium's facade:

According to CNN's Steve Almasy and Darran Simon, at least 57 people have died from the earthquake. According to USA Today's Greg Toppo, the earthquake's epicenter was in Raboso—roughly 76 miles away from Mexico City.

The Azteca is not only a legendary venue in North American soccer but also the world as a whole. The regular home of Liga MX side Club America, the Azteca has hosted numerous World Cup qualifying fixtures for the Mexico national team, and it housed the finals of the 1970 and 1986 World Cups.

Two of the more famous World Cup matches took place in the Estadio Azteca: Argentina's 2-1 win over England in 1986 that featured Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" and Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy in 1970, the crowning achievement for one of the best national teams ever assembled.