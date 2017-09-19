Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, Ousmane Dembele Among 2017 Golden Boy Nominees

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele have all been included in the list of 25 nominees for the 2017 Golden Boy award, given to Europe's best player under 21.

Voted for by a panel of 30 journalists and run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, this year's nominees also include AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, per the Guardian's Ed Aarons.

Squawka provided the full list of candidates:

Forward Mbappe, 18, will be a strong favourite to win the award after he played a huge role in Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph last season, as well as their march to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

In the summer he joined PSG on loan ahead of a €180 million (£166 million) permanent move next summer.

Dembele, 20, also moved clubs in the recent transfer window, joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to £135 million after just a season with the German club.

It was an impressive campaign, though, with Dembele returning six goals and 12 assists in the 2016-17 Bundesliga and establishing himself as one of BVB's most important players soon after his move from Rennes last summer, per WhoScored.com.

Meanwhile, Rashford was part of Jose Mourinho's United side that won the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League in 2016-17, and he has started the new campaign in fine fashion, already returning two goals and an assist in the Premier League and netting once in the Champions League.

Inaugurated in 2003, the Golden Boy award has become a very prestigious prize, with previous winners including Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba.