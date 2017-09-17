Premier League Table: Final Week 5 2017 Standings, Results and Week 6 Fixtures

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United put three late goals past Everton as they masterminded a 4-0 drubbing of the Toffees on Sunday, pulling them back level with Premier League joint leaders Manchester City.

Romelu Lukaku scored against his old club before late strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial. Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a half-volleyed golazo.

Ten-man Chelsea and Arsenal battled to a 0-0 stalemate in Sunday's other top-flight fixture, where David Luiz saw red for a studs-up challenge on Sead Kolasinac with only a few minutes remaining.

Blues midfielder Pedro and Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey came closest to scoring in a tense affair between two London rivals that left Chelsea in third, three points off the leaders, while Arsenal remain six points off the top in 12th.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's Premier League action, complete with a breakdown of the latest top-flight standings.

2017-18 Premier League Week 4: Sunday's Results

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-0 Everton

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United: 13 (+14)

2. Manchester City: 13 (+14)

3. Chelsea: 10 (+3)

4. Newcastle United: 9 (+2)

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 8 (+4)

6. Huddersfield Town: 8 (+2)

7. Burnley: 8 (+1)

8. Liverpool: 8 (0)

9. Southampton: 8 (0)

10. West Bromwich Albion: 8 (0)

11. Watford: 8 (-2)

12. Arsenal: 7 (-1)

13. Stoke City: 5 (-1)

14. Swansea City: 5 (-3)

15. Leicester City: 4 (-2)

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 (-3)

17. West Ham United: 4 (-6)

18. Everton: 4 (-8)



19. Bournemouth: 3 (-6)

20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-8)

Recap

Everton travelled to Old Trafford following back-to-back 3-0 losses against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta, and that streak of leaky defending continued against a United team bearing a few familiar faces.

Former Toffees Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini started for the hosts, who went ahead after only four minutes thanks to a blazing Valencia volley from around 20 yards out:

Everton played better in the second half but somewhat poetically fell apart after Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney went off after 82 minutes, conceding a decisive second to Mkhitaryan a minute after his departure.

Lukaku pounced on an Ashley Williams error to set up that strike, and comedy account Sporf showed how Lukaku reacted to his old fans after side-footing home a United third in the 89th minute:

Martial completed the rout when he won and converted a penalty in injury time thanks to Morgan Schneiderlin's sliding handball, pulling United level with City on points at the summit.

Not only that, but after bringing their tally of second-half goals to 14 in six matches this season, the Red Devils are also level with Pep Guardiola's men on goal difference.

Chelsea and Arsenal saw out a boring draw at Stamford Bridge to ensure both remained off the leaders' pace for the time being, with respective summer signings Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette nullified in their outings.

With no goals to be accounted for, Luiz's late red card was the biggest talking point of the match, and sports lawyer Jake Cohen made note of the impact his impending absence will have:

Ramsey, who was nominated as man of the match, almost broke the deadlock after shimmying past several defenders and hitting the post, from which Lacazette was unable to turn home the rebound.

Both teams could afford to come away from the result somewhat content at full time, but presenter and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan critiqued a lack of ambition compared to the results of some of their peers:

Chelsea edged the sway of momentum for the most part and beat Arsenal in shots at goal with 13 to their 11, but only four of those were on target. The Gunners tested Petr Cech only twice, per WhoScored.com.

Neither Chelsea or Arsenal showed much verve in the encounter or could be said to deserve all three points, and it looks as though the two Manchester giants could be entering into a competition of their own after Week 5.