Champions League Results 2017: Latest Tables, Scores After Tuesday Group Matches

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea all made winning starts to their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday.

They all began their respective group play with emphatic victories, but PSG's 5-0 demolition of Celtic in Glasgow, Scotland, was the standout result and performance of the night. Meanwhile, Barca taking Juventus apart 3-0 at the Camp Nou was a close second.

Chelsea and United made sure the Premier League's representatives weren't left behind, winning 6-0 and 3-0, respectively, in comfortable home openers.

Here are the full results from Tuesday:

Olympiakos 2-3 Sporting Lisbon

Barcelona 3-0 Juventus

AS Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag FK

Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

Manchester United 3-0 FC Basel

Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow

Here's what those scores mean for the early group standings, per BBC Sport:

Group A

Manchester United: 3 pts CSKA Moscow: 3 pts Benfica: 0 pts FC Basel: 0 pts

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain: 3 pts Bayern Munich: 3 pts Anderlecht: 0 pts Celtic: 0 pts

Group C

Chelsea: 3pts AS Roma: 1 pt Atletico Madrid: 1 pt Qarabag FC: 0 pts

Group D

Barcelona: 3 pts Sporting Lisbon: 3 pts Olympiakos: 0 pts Juventus: 0 pts

PSG were the class of the night, as their expensive attacking trio tore Celtic apart. Neymar opened the scoring to continue his habit of punishing the Hoops in this competition, per WhoScored.com:

Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG's lead and earned a piece of Champions League history for himself in the process, according to BT Sport:

Speaking of history, a moment of it belonged to Edinson Cavani after he made it 3-0 from the penalty spot. The goal allowed the Uruguayan to overtake Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Les Parisiens' deadliest marksman in Europe, per Squawka:

Cavani added a second, while Mikael Lustig turned the ball into his own net to end Celtic's misery.

PSG paid huge money to bracket Cavani with Neymar and Mbappe this summer. Irresistible performances like this are why they did.

This impressive display was also a reminder PSG have never been better equipped to win the Champions League.

While PSG were winning with room to spare, fellow Group B heavyweights Bayern Munich were also in imperious form against Anderlecht at the Allianz Arena. Robert Lewandowski got things started from the penalty spot before Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich added to Bayern's tally.

Thiago, in particular, caught the eye during a routine win for the Bundesliga giants:

Barcelona have won the tournament five times and showed they didn't miss Neymar by beating Juventus at the Camp Nou in a rematch of the 2015 final. Barca's opener came from classy link-up play between Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with the latter providing the decisive touch.

In the process, Messi finally got the better of a familiar tormentor in the Champions League, per Sky Sports Statto:

Ivan Rakitic made it two on 56 minutes as the Blaugrana clicked into gear and cruised to an easier win than many might have expected against the reigning Italian champions. Messi made it three on 69 minutes to wrap up a great night's work.

By seeing off a side as powerful as Juve, Barca have proved they still boast enough quality, even without Neymar, to win a sixth Champions League trophy.

Elsewhere in Group D, Sporting Lisbon had to weather a late storm despite racing into a 3-0 lead in Olympiakos. Seydou Doumbia, Geldon Martins and Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors a commanding lead at the break before Felipe Pardo bagged a late brace for the hosts.

United hope to prove they belong back among the elite as they returned to the Champions League after missing out in two of the last three seasons. However, the Red Devils needed substitute Marouane Fellaini to head them in front against FC Basel at Old Trafford.

Fellaini had entered the game after Paul Pogba was withdrawn with an injury in the opening 20 minutes, per the club.

The goal settled some nerves, and United doubled their advantage seven minutes after the break when fellow Belgium international Romelu Lukaku found the net. A sixth goal in as many matches in all competitions continued Lukaku's fast start to life at United.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford added a third, as manager Jose Mourinho's side coasted in the second half.

United's win came on the same night CSKA Moscow battled back to win in Benfica. Goals from Vitinho and Timur Zhamaletdinov cancelled out Haris Seferovic's opener as the Russian side matched United's winning start in Group A.

United weren't the only Premier League side who won in style on the night. Chelsea also made an emphatic start to life in Group C, beating Qarabag FK 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi all got on the scoresheet. So did new summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta. The latter got Chelsea's second courtesy of a spectacular shot (or was it a cross?) from an improbable angle.

A Maksim Medvedev own goal ended the rout as Chelsea displayed their depth by getting excellent performances from surprise starters Batshuayi and Zappacosta.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea's toughest test in the group is likely to come from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side were at their typically pragmatic best in holding AS Roma to a goalless draw in the Italian capital.

Some of the tournament's big guns proved their credentials on opening night, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich particularly impressive, but they were ultimately upstaged by a PSG side oozing class in the forward areas.

As for the Premier League's representatives, United and Chelsea did what was expected, but both will know more daunting fixtures lie ahead.