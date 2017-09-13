    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 4

    Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 9, 2017.
    As Manchester City and Liverpool kicked off at 12:30 p.m. BST on Saturday, a worldwide sigh of relief occurred in unison. Premier League football was back after an incredibly rude, untimely August interruption.

    The first slate of fixtures following an international break always throw up some oddities, as squads are rotated according to how far certain players have travelled, and this weekend was no different.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the fourth and latest weekend of action. It's divided into seven different position groups, and it's based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    In order to be eligible, you have to have taken part in at least half the games your team has played. Therefore, those who have only featured in one of the four matches so far this season aren't included.

                

    Goalkeepers

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: David De Gea of Manchester United celebrates after his side score their second goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Stoke on Trent,
    Jonas Lossl loses his spot atop the goalkeeper rankings this week, with David de Gea usurping him. It's not that the Huddersfield man was bad; it's that his Manchester United counterpart was clearly better.

    Neither managed clean sheets—the first time that's happened this seasonbut De Gea did shock the world with a stunning reaction save against Stoke City that saved his side a point.

    One to note is Rob Elliot, who moves up five this week after a strong showing against Swansea City. He's really seizing his chance between the sticks. 

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (+1)Manchester United
    2Jonas Lossl (-1)Huddersfield Town
    3Jack Butland (Stay)Stoke City
    4Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    5Rob Elliot (+5)Newcastle United
    6Ben Foster (-1)West Bromwich Albion
    7Kasper Schmeichel (-1)Leicester City
    8Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)Swansea City
    9Thibaut Courtois (-2)Chelsea
    10Asmir Begovic (New!)AFC Bournemouth

    Right-Backs/Right-Wing-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Manchester City player Kyle Walker in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Antonio Valencia hangs on to his first-place berth here, but he's fortunate to do so. The fact Joe Gomez didn't play and Allan Nyom conceded three is a major factor there.

    Gomez not taking to the field for Liverpool's demolition at the hands of Manchester City simply protects his stock and keeps him in the top 10, while Kyle Walker's on the rise following his impressive return from suspension.

    Despite Southampton's poor performance at the weekend, Cedric Soares was the lone bright spot from right-back and moves into the top three as a result.

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    2Kiko Femenia (+3)Watford
    3Cedric Soares (+1)Southampton
    4Joe Gomez (-1)Liverpool
    5Danilo (+2)Manchester City
    6Allan Nyom (-4)West Bromwich Albion
    7Tommy Smith (-1)Huddersfield Town
    8Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    9Matthew Lowton (-1)Burnley
    10Victor Moses (-1)Chelsea

           

    Left-Backs/Left-Wing-Backs

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on September 9, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Ben Davies is out for Marcos Alonso's spot at the top!

    The Welshman played one of the finest games of his Tottenham Hotspur career on Saturday at Goodison Park, keeping a clean sheet, assisting a goal and playing a big part in another. Next week we could be looking at a new No. 1.

    Daley Blind was rested for Manchester United's draw with Stoke City, and that actually boosts his stock, as his replacement, Matteo Darmian, wasn't great.

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Ben Davies (+2)Tottenham
    3Daley Blind (Stay)Manchester United
    4Chris Lowe (-2)Huddersfield Town
    5Benjamin Mendy (New!)Manchester City
    6Ryan Bertrand (-1)Southampton
    7Stephen Ward (+1)Burnley
    8Erik Pieters (New!)Stoke City
    9Chancel Mbemba (Stay)Newcastle United
    10Leighton Baines (Stay)Everton

              

    Centre-Backs

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Kurt Zouma of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    Last week's top two centre-backsChristopher Schindler and Eric Baillyboth regressed in their performances this week, but the latter regressed more. It is thoroughly unlike Bailly to be caught ball-watching as a striker steals in front of him in the box, but that's what happened, and he's punished here for it.

    Sead Kolasinac is still in the centre-backs category having played the majority of his minutes there, but he moves upward as a result of his strong performance at left-wing-back at the weekend. A strange one, but hopefully one more start on the flank next week will see him rightly moved over.

    James Tarkowski has already scooped two Man of the Match awards for Burnley this season as he rises to take up Michael Keane's mantle. 

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Christopher Schindler (+1)Huddersfield Town
    2Eric Bailly (-1)Manchester United
    3Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    4Kurt Zouma (+2)Stoke City
    5James Tarkowski (+3)Burnley
    6Sead Kolasinac (+5)Arsenal
    7Zanka (-3)Huddersfield Town
    8Cesar Azpilicueta (+6)Chelsea
    9Jan Vertonghen (+8)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Phil Jones (-5)Manchester United
    11Ciaran Clark (+2)Newcastle United
    12Sebastian Prodl (-3)Watford
    13Toby Alderweireld (+5)Tottenham Hotspur
    14Christian Kabasele (New!)Watford
    15Phil Jagielka (Stay)Everton
    16Jamaal Lascelles (New!)Newcastle United 
    17Harry Maguire (-7)Leicester City
    18Ahmed Hegazi (-12)West Bromwich Albion
    19John Stones (New!)Manchester City
    20Jack Stephens (New!)Southampton

             

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders 

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by
    There's a little shakeup at the top in this section, with Paul Pogba still reigning supreme but those just below him switching about. We could get a shift at the top in the coming weeks, with the Manchester United man set for a spell out through injury.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure's ridiculously strong start to the season continued as he dominated the centre and scored a long-range effort at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, while David Silva and N'Golo Kante also move up after similarly strong showings.

    The biggest drop is Oriol Romeu's, who had a uncharacteristically poor day against Watford; Idrissa Gueye and Philip Billing struggled to make their usual impact, too.

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United
    2Abdoulaye Doucoure (+2)Watford
    3Nemanja Matic (-1)Manchester United
    4David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    5Aaron Mooy (-3)Huddersfield Town
    6N'Golo Kante (+2)Chelsea
    7Kevin De Bruyne (+7)Manchester City
    8Steven Defour (-1)Burnley
    9Nathaniel Chalobah (+5)Watford
    10Jack Cork (Stay)Burnley
    11Fernandinho (+9)Manchester City
    12Mousa Dembele (-3)Tottenham Hotspur
    13Philip Billing (-2)Huddersfield Town
    14Mikel Merino (+2)Newcastle United
    15Mario Lemina (Stay)Southampton
    16Darren Fletcher (+3)Stoke City
    17Gareth Barry (New!)West Bromwich Albion
    18Idrissa Gueye (-1)Everton
    19Jake Livermore (New!)West Bromwich Albion
    20Oriol Romeu (-8)Southampton

                 

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Michail Antonio of West Ham in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town at London Stadium on September 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    It felt cruel that Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn't awarded his sixth assist of the season on Saturday. After all, it was he who fired in the corner that Marcus Rashford netted fromalbeit after a knock-on and a header from Pogbaand he who slid Romelu Lukaku through on goal only to see him score at the second time of asking.

    The Armenian was otherwise a little quiet, crowded out in possession, and it feels like that's the hallmark of his season: periods of time doing nothing and then an explosion of creativity and life.

    Tom Cleverley has been moved into this section this week after playing in a more advanced role of late, and he's not the only new addition: Anthony Knockaert and Danny Welbeck both join the top 20, too.

    It's been surprisingly hard to fill out 20 top performers in this section this season. Perhaps with the returns of Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho and more, things get a little easier soon.

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay)Manchester United
    2Christian Eriksen (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    4Marcus Rashford (+1)Manchester United
    5Sadio Mane (-3)Liverpool
    6Richarlison (+4)Watford
    7Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    8Dele Alli (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Juan Mata (Stay)Manchester United
    10Anthony Martial (-4)Manchester United
    11Tom Cleverley (+2)Watford
    12Michail Antonio (+5)West Ham United
    13Danny Welbeck (New!)Arsenal
    14Riyad Mahrez (+1)Leicester City
    15Nathan Redmond (-3)Southampton
    16Elias Kachunga (-5)
    		Huddersfield Town
    17Anthony Knockaert (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    18Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Stay)Crystal Palace
    19Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    20Matt Phillips (Stay)West Bromwich Albion

            

    Strikers

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by
    With Roberto Firmino dropping from top spot after an understandably muted performance at the Etihad Stadium, we had a tough choice when it came to a replacement: Gabriel Jesus or Alvaro Morata? We've opted for Jesus, but it's tight; it's difficult to have both feet in either camp.

    Romelu Lukaku stays in fourth after netting his fourth of the season, and then comes a slew of new entries, including star names Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane.

    Chris Wood, who hasn't played that much football but has netted in each of the two games he's played, enters at ninth. 

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Gabriel Jesus (+2)Manchester City
    2Alvaro Morata (Stay)Chelsea
    3Roberto Firmino (-2)Liverpool
    4Romelu Lukaku (Stay)Manchester United
    5Harry Kane (New!)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Sergio Aguero (New!)Manchester City
    7Alexandre Lacazette (New!)Arsenal
    8Jamie Vardy (New!)Leicester City
    9Chris Wood (New!)Burnley
    10Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-5)Everton

                     

