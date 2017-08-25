B/R Expert Predictions for August 26-27 Premier League Matches

B/R Expert Predictions for August 26-27 Premier League MatchesAugust 25, 2017
Almost as soon as the Premier League has kicked into gear we have the final weekend of action before a break for international football.
There are intriguing games in store once again, with the undoubted highlight being Arsenal's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
Our experts have been hard at work, and their previews and predictions can be found below.
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Dean Jones
This Manchester City side haven't quite clicked into gear yet despite all of the possession they have enjoyed.
Kyle Walker's red card did not help matters against Everton on Monday, but you also wonder whether the 3-5-2 formation gets the best from this squad.
Manager Pep Guardiola will use various systems this season, but it might be that this shape gets another outing on the south coast.
It allows Guardiola to keep both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the side, and he will also like the fact he has players such as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva to call from the bench late in a game. It's a tactic he will employ again and again—bringing on speed and skill to kill off a game.
Bournemouth have lost both their league fixtures this season, and that run seems likely to be extended.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City
First goalscorer: Gabriel Jesus
Karl Matchett
It's hard to think Manchester City's start to the season means anything other than complete domination of the ball at Bournemouth, and the Cherries defence isn't quite as organised and the midfield line isn't as packed as Everton's.
If Guardiola doesn't begin to second-guess himself—and he might, tinkering with personnel or tactics after a frustrating draw against the Toffees—then City should find it much more comfortable and come out with a scoreline more indicative of their superiority.
Bournemouth haven't scored yet this season, and it wouldn't be too much of a shock if that was still the case after this game.
Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
First goalscorer: Sergio Aguero
Sam Tighe
There are always goals when these two sides meet. Guardiola and Eddie Howe coach similar styles (to an extent), and that means attacking football flows from both ends.
The Cherries have consistently been on the losing side of this fixture since being promoted to the Premier League in 2015, suffering defeat in all four games by an aggregate score of 15-1. It doesn't feel like that's about to change—particularly given they have begun the season with two straight defeats.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City
First goalscorer: Gabriel Jesus
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Dean Jones
What a start to the season it has been for Manchester United: back-to-back 4-0 wins and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is jumping back on board, as the club announced on Thursday.
Before the campaign began, I expected Manchester City to be the team to beat. But United are already proving me wrong—they have been ruthless.
Against Swansea City last time out, they showed just how much they have grown, as a tight 1-0 game ended in a flurry of goals. This is what will happen countless times as the season wears on. United will batter sides in the final 20 minutes.
Leicester City are the type of side that will not show any fear at the Theatre of Dreams, and it is encouraging that while so many other sides have attempted to try new formations this term, the Foxes are sticking to the 4-4-2 they know and love.
Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City
First goalscorer: Jamie Vardy
Karl Matchett
A first reasonable test for United this season but one they will likely come through with ease. Leicester are a far better and more organised side than Swansea or West Ham United, and with a better attack, so there will likely be an end to United's run of 4-0 victories—but not to their winning start.
Mentality is a funny part of the game, but there is no underestimating what impact it can have. United's forward players will believe they will find the net again and again in the latter stages of matches rather than struggling to turn draws into wins as they did last season.
Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City
First goalscorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Sam Tighe
This feels like Manchester United's first real test of the season. They beat both hapless West Ham and toothless Swansea City 4-0, but now they face a side that can cause them serious problems.
The theme in both United's games so far has been that the first goal has taken a little while to come, whereas in both of Leicester's, the first has been scored in under two minutes. This speaks to the style of each side: United are patient and careful; the Foxes are chaotic.
What happens when the two collide is tough to predict, but a home win feels more likely. Say goodbye to that clean-sheet run, though, United.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City
First goalscorer: Paul Pogba
Chelsea vs. Everton
Dean Jones
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata suffered a moment of utter despair when he headed wide in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
It should have been the first signal of his intent in a Chelsea shirt. It would have been an early sign he can lead them to glory.
Chelsea instead relied on Marcos Alonso to provide their London derby win, but it will only be a matter of time before Morata starts delivering goals on a regular basis.
He has already scored once, against Burnley. But Chelsea lost, so it went under the radar.
Everton have an impressive defence, and while they attempt to usher the Chelsea striker out of the game, they will also need to limit deliveries into the box.
Expect the Toffees to play on the break, just like they did at Manchester City on Monday night. There are already signs that they are top-six material.
Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Everton
First goalscorer: Alvaro Morata
Karl Matchett
The events of last the most recent gameweek mean both sides should come into this in good spirits, but the pressure will be on Chelsea to pick up another positive result after losing at home on the opening weekend.
Blues boss Antonio Conte might want more depth in his squad, but it's clear there is enough talent at present to get through the opening weeks of the season without too many problems.
Everton have a strong side themselves, but goals might be hard to come by in certain matches, and even Wayne Rooney's return to scoring form isn't likely to be enough at Stamford Bridge.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton
First goalscorer: Alvaro Morata
Sam Tighe
Chelsea curbed the tumultuous nature to the start of their season with an impressive win over Tottenham. In contrast to their opening game, against Burnley, everything (bar Michy Batshuayi's headed own goal) went right at Wembley Stadium, with Andreas Christensen and David Luiz among several star performers.
It's tempting to say the Blues will carry the confidence earned from that win into this one, but that's not how it works at Chelsea. Plus, they are facing a resolute side in Everton, who made things rather difficult for Manchester City on Monday.
I'm backing the Blues to edge a tight affair.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton
First goalscorer: David Luiz
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Dean Jones
The blend of lethal frontmen and dodgy defenders should result in a great clash at Anfield.
At full flow, Liverpool look like the best team in the country. Unfortunately, they don't seem up to producing that level of play consistently enough to have faith in them.
Sadio Mane looks likely to be their most dangerous player given he has 10 goals and five assists from their past 17 games at home.
Arsenal have been considering bringing talisman Alexis Sanchez back into the team, but he is unlikely to be at his best even if he does make it on to the pitch. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's head is not in the right place as he looks towards a transfer to Chelsea, as Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported.
It is tempting to opt for a Liverpool win, but that defence—it just can not be trusted. Alexandre Lacazette will score at least once.
Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
First goalscorer: Sadio Mane
Karl Matchett
Many are tipping this to be the match of the gameweek, and there's good reason for it: tremendous attacks but defences that are capable of being calamitous.
Two factors could swing the match in Liverpool's favour. First, the Reds are at home, where they were electric on Wednesday in a Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim. And second, Arsenal's key man, Sanchez, will be making his first appearance of the season and may not be firing on all cylinders.
Meanwhile, Liverpool's front three has been relentless early on, with Roberto Firmino in particular playing a key role of late. Goals, chaos and a narrow home win.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Arsenal
First goalscorer: Sadio Mane
Sam Tighe
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already begun aggressively rotating his team, so it's difficult to anticipate what kind of lineup to expect from the Reds here.
That said, as long as Mane starts, this feels like it could be a long afternoon for Arsenal, whose back line is made up of a series of players playing out of position and which struggles with quick movement.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
First goalscorer: Mohamed Salah
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
Dean Jones
Tom Heaton will need to be at his best for Burnley on Sunday, as his goal is going to be peppered with shots at Wembley Stadium.
Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane will be extra motivated for goals after the disappointment of losing to Chelsea last time out. Kane, still looking for his first goal of the season, will expect to find the net here.
There are many questions asked of how Spurs will deal with life at the national stadium, and Burnley fans will make the most of their day out.
But I am not buying into any sort of curse hanging over this Tottenham team at Wembley. Last season, they were producing results and performances all over the country—so they will remain a huge threat. Burnley surprised us all at Chelsea on the opening weekend, but this will be more difficult.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Burnley
First goalscorer: Harry Kane
Karl Matchett
Spurs will be fuming from the loss against Chelsea, but this is a big chance to show the Wembley curse is a load of nonsense.
They played well against the champions, lacking only in small details in a big match. And while Burnley beat Chelsea, there is no question of them thinking they are a better team.
Spurs will work as hard as Burnley, are just as organised and functional in midfield and have a much better forward line.
It might take time and will not be a free-flowing, chance-heavy match, but Spurs should come out on top in their own relentless fashion. And they may even get a goal in August from their main striker.
Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
First goalscorer: Harry Kane
Sam Tighe
People might well be looking at this fixture and asking: "Can Burnley do it again?" After all, the last time they visited the capital, they turned Chelsea over 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.
But Spurs aren't as fragile as many believe. They've been incredibly unlucky at times already this season.
If Kane can begin to aim his shots just a fraction narrower and stop hitting that dastardly post, all will be well soon enough.
That starts here against a Clarets side that won't be able to keep up.
Prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
First goalscorer: Dele Alli