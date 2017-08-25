B/R Expert Predictions for August 26-27 Premier League Matches

1 of 5

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Dean Jones

This Manchester City side haven't quite clicked into gear yet despite all of the possession they have enjoyed.

Kyle Walker's red card did not help matters against Everton on Monday, but you also wonder whether the 3-5-2 formation gets the best from this squad.

Manager Pep Guardiola will use various systems this season, but it might be that this shape gets another outing on the south coast.

It allows Guardiola to keep both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the side, and he will also like the fact he has players such as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva to call from the bench late in a game. It's a tactic he will employ again and again—bringing on speed and skill to kill off a game.

Bournemouth have lost both their league fixtures this season, and that run seems likely to be extended.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

First goalscorer: Gabriel Jesus

Karl Matchett

It's hard to think Manchester City's start to the season means anything other than complete domination of the ball at Bournemouth, and the Cherries defence isn't quite as organised and the midfield line isn't as packed as Everton's.

If Guardiola doesn't begin to second-guess himself—and he might, tinkering with personnel or tactics after a frustrating draw against the Toffees—then City should find it much more comfortable and come out with a scoreline more indicative of their superiority.

Bournemouth haven't scored yet this season, and it wouldn't be too much of a shock if that was still the case after this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City

First goalscorer: Sergio Aguero

Sam Tighe



There are always goals when these two sides meet. Guardiola and Eddie Howe coach similar styles (to an extent), and that means attacking football flows from both ends.

The Cherries have consistently been on the losing side of this fixture since being promoted to the Premier League in 2015, suffering defeat in all four games by an aggregate score of 15-1. It doesn't feel like that's about to change—particularly given they have begun the season with two straight defeats.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

First goalscorer: Gabriel Jesus