Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan Transfer to Manchester United, Arsenal

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal agreed a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, ending one of the longest-running transfer sagas in recent Premier League memory.

The two clubs announced an agreement was struck for Sanchez and Mkhitaryan, bringing an end to the Chile international's three-and-a-half-year stay at the Emirates Stadium:

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world," Sanchez said in a statement on Manchester United's website. "I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans. The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

Sanchez was linked with a move from north London throughout last summer's transfer window and would have been able to leave on a free transfer at the end of this season.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reported on Monday that United were favourites to sign Sanchez ahead of City after suggesting they would meet Arsenal's £35 million valuation, while City refused to move as high in their offer.

Arsenal took a big risk in agreeing to sell one of their biggest talents to a rival, but Mkhitaryan has shown the ability to be the type of player who could slot into the Arsenal attack and provide extra creativity alongside Mesut Ozil.

The 2016-17 campaign was Sanchez's most prolific in front of goal. The attacker converted 30 times for the Gunners across all competitions, including a career-best 24 goals in 38 Premier League appearances. Sanchez's tally eclipsed his previous-best haul in the English top flight by eight goals, although his chances of besting that number this term are slim.

He takes his leave of north London having won two FA Cups during his time at the Emirates, and he'll look to enjoy even more silverware success after agreeing to join Jose Mourinho at United.