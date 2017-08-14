Usain Bolt to Play for Manchester United in Legends Game If Fit for Match

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sprint legend Usain Bolt will reportedly play for Manchester United Legends against Barcelona Legends on Sept. 2 at Old Trafford if he can recover from injury in time.

The Jamaican pulled his hamstring in the final race of his career—the 4x100-metre relay final at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London—on Saturday, but a source said Bolt, 30, is very eager to turn out in the exhibition match, per Simon Boyle of The Sun: "This has been his dream for many years. He's desperate to do it as long as he can get over the injury."

Boyle added Bolt could line up alongside Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, two of the most decorated players in the history of English football.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

An avid United fan, Bolt has often said in the past he would like to play for the Red Devils and previously even suggested trialling with the Old Trafford club, per MUTV (via Mark Froggatt on the club's official website).

The fastest man on the planet, Bolt has broken the 100-metre world record on three separate occasions, most recently recording 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009, while he also holds the quickest time for the 200 metres (19.19).

He called time on his sparkling sprint career following London 2017 having won eight Olympic gold medals.

Given Bolt's blistering pace, he could potentially be a menace as a footballer, but he will need to recover quickly if he is to turn out for the United Legends.