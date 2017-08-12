Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 2017 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The advent of the new season in Spain commences as La Liga champions Real Madrid play Copa del Rey holders Barcelona in the 2017 Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

The first leg is at the Camp Nou, with the second leg staged at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium three days later.

Barca have suffered a difficult period in recent months, losing former manager Luis Enrique and seeing Neymar exit the club to Paris Saint-Germain.

In contrast, Los Blancos are stronger than ever, capturing the double after prevailing in the UEFA Champions League.

Here is how you can watch the first encounter in Catalonia:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Time: 9 p.m. BST/ 4 p.m ET

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK only), ESPN (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Preview

Football fans are treated to an early edition of El Clasico, as Real face bitter adversaries Barca on their travels.

The Spanish champions have already captured their first silverware of the new campaign after defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup in Macedonia.

Real won 2-1 but faded in the second half as the Red Devils fought their way back into the match.

Barca are in transition after losing Enrique and Neymar, and the pressure will be turned up on new boss Ernesto Valverde.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The 53-year-old has plenty of experience in La Liga, having managed Espanyol, Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao, but the pressure cooker of the Camp Nou will be an altogether new challenge.

According to Anthony Chapman of The Sun, Real will be without midfield stalwart Luka Modric, who will be missing due to suspension, but Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to start after only being used as a late substitute against United.

Real appeared to brush the cobwebs of pre-season off themselves as they defeated the Premier League giants, always menacing in attack as they calved through midfield.

It will be interesting to see how Barca line up under their new manager, but home supporters will be sad to see the end of the MSN trio, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez forced to adapt to a new system.

Prediction



Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real were sensational under coach Zinedine Zidane last term, scoring 106 goals in La Liga as they beat Barca to the Spanish championship by three points.

The Catalans scored 10 goals more than Madrid, but the removal of Neymar will see the first-leg hosts reduced in potency.

Ronaldo has appeared refreshed during the final part of pre-season, and he will once again hold the keys to success for his team.

The Portuguese superstar hit 37 goals and provided 11 assists in La Liga and Europe last season, per WhoScored.com.

Barca will need time to settle under Valverde, and Blaugrana fans will need to be patient in the earliest days managed by their former player.

Real have menace about their play, and with Gareth Bale back to fitness, it could be a difficult opening leg for the Copa holders.

Predicted Score: 2-1 to Real