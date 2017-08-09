5 Reasons Why Manchester United Can Win the 2017/18 Premier League

0 of 5

AFP/Getty Images

Before the football season starts, almost anything seems possible. Optimism is the currency of pre-season—well, that and the huge amounts of actual currency which change hands to allow football's finest to move clubs, of course.

For Manchester United, the cry of "this is our year" has become a little softer over the past couple of seasons. From being essentially guaranteed to finish in the top two during Sir Alex Ferguson's last few seasons, United have finished seventh, fourth, fifth and sixth since the great man's departure.

Optimism somehow existed before each of these seasons too. In the David Moyes year, United fans were able to reassure themselves that their team had been comfortable champions a few months prior. In the first Louis van Gaal season there was the excitement of the arrival of a new, more competent manager, and a bunch of superstar signings.

In the second Van Gaal season there was the hope that he would have learned the lessons of the first. And then last season, Jose Mourinho, that most serial of serial winners had arrived and brought with him Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly. Surely things would be better now?

They were, of course, a bit, but United's league campaign was a bad joke.

Nonetheless, as we head into the new season, the thought that things could be different this time is hard to shake. While an equally convincing list could probably be written about why United are not going to win the league this time out, here are some reasons why they definitely could.