Brazil vs. Indonesia: 2017 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule, Prediction

JUAN CEVALLOS/Getty Images

After a two-year absence from the competition, Brazil will return to the Toulon Tournament on Wednesday as they begin their Group C campaign against outsiders Indonesia.

The Selecao clinched back-to-back titles in the south of France in 2013 and 2014, and manager Carlos Amadeu will hope his current batch of youngsters have the quality to pick up where the under-20s left off.

The other two Group C contenders—Scotland and Czech Republic—are scheduled to clash earlier on Wednesday, meaning Brazil will have their chance to size up the competition at Stade d'Honneur Marcel Roustan.

This will be considered a must-win matchup for Brazil—as will all fixtures for a nation famed for its youth production—meaning all the pressure rests with Amadeu to lead his starlets to opening success.

Read on for a preview of Wednesday's encounter, complete with all the essential viewing information.

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Marcel Roustan, Toulon, France

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 6 (U.S.)

Preview

Brazil will be disappointed if they fail to beat Indonesia in what should be considered a routine fixture for a youth team of their calibre, although nothing will be guaranteed after a two-year absence from the competition in Toulon.

That being said, according to fan account Selecao Brasileira, this current batch of Brazilian up-and-comers hasn't been considered a strong selection:

That will undoubtedly play into the hands of Indonesia manager Indra Sjafri, although the Asian representatives will have been considered underdogs almost regardless of who made the Brazil squad.

One may count Indonesia out of the fixture at their own peril, though, as Sjafri assembled his squad more than a month ago, according to Anthony Guttuso of the Toulon Tournament's official website.

Odd though this may be for a national team, never mind a youth squad, it shows Indonesia are treating this contest seriously, and Brazil's starlets are likely to have only met up much more recently for their preparations.

That unity founded in recent weeks will have an impact of its own, and although the Selecao will boast a clear advantage in individual talent, Indonesia may be more capable as a sum of their parts than some will recognise.

What's more, Brazil's under-20s weren't exactly at their most impressive during their final warm-up match prior to this summer's Toulon Tournament, Football Manager researcher Paulo Freitas recently highlighted:

In the end, though, Brazil tend to be a very capable group in youth competition, and it would take an almighty upset for Indonesia to topple South America's only contender in their opener.

It's likely Brazil will show some rustiness as a new contingent of youngsters begin gelling in Toulon, but Brazil should rumble to victory, albeit not by the biggest of margins this early in the tournament.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Indonesia