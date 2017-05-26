US Soccer to Wear Rainbow Numbers During Pride Month Friendlies

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

United States Soccer announced Friday it will wear rainbow numbers on its jerseys during friendlies to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

U.S. Soccer posted a photo of the jerseys on Twitter:

According to U.S. Soccer's official website, the men's national team will wear the jerseys June 3 against Venezuela, and the women's national team will wear them June 8 against Sweden and June 11 against Norway.

The game-used jerseys will be available for sale in a charity auction. Replicas will be available for purchase as well.

The initiative is being done in partnership with the You Can Play Project and will feature a video where United States men's and women's soccer players discuss the importance of tolerance.

The men's team's clash with Venezuela will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, while the women's tilts against Sweden and Norway are away.