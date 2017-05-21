La Liga Results 2017 Week 38: Final Table and Top Scorers After Matchday 38

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Real Madrid are the 2016-17 La Liga champions after scoring a 2-0 victory over Malaga on Sunday to stave off a late challenge from rival Barcelona. It's the club's record 33rd Primera Division title but the first time it has raised the trophy since 2011-12.

Meanwhile, Barca's Lionel Messi is the league's leading scorer after finding the net 37 times during the campaign. Teammate Luis Suarez finished second with 29 goals, while the Blancos' Cristiano Ronaldo was third with 25.

Let's check out all of the important season-ending information, including the results from the final five matches of the term played Sunday. That's followed by a recap of the day's top storylines.

Week 38 Information

Final League Table (via La Liga's official website)

2016-17 Leading Scorers (via FlashScore)

Sunday Match Results

Atletico Madrid 3 — Athletic Bilbao 1

Celta Vigo 2 — Real Sociedad 2

Valencia 1 — Villarreal 3

Barcelona 4 — Eibar 2

Malaga 0 — Real Madrid 2

Sunday Recap

Real Madrid quickly eliminated any drama from the title chase as Ronaldo scored in the second minute to give his side, which only needed a draw to secure the title, an immediate 1-0 lead. It was exactly what the doctor ordered for Zinedine Zidane's group to relieve the tension.

The Blancos deserve massive credit for their late-season play. Barcelona kept the pressure level high by winning their last six matches heading into Sunday's finale, giving the leaders absolutely no margin for error, and Real was up to the challenge every step of the way.

La Liga spotlighted the club's latest championship:

Real Madrid celebrated their place at the top of the table:

B/R Football also reacted to the result:

On the flip side, it's the first time since 2013-14 that Barcelona didn't claim the La Liga title. The club did extend its impressive streak of finishing inside the top two to nine years, dating back to the 2007-08 campaign, when it came in third.

The difference was a nine-match stretch from mid-November through late January. The Blaugrana posted five draws in those games, with only one of them coming against elite-level competition—a 1-1 result with Real Madrid on Dec. 3.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Messi's continued goal-scoring prowess:

Elsewhere, Villarreal earned direct qualification into next season's Europa League courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Valencia. Real Sociedad could now be forced to go through the qualifying rounds if Barcelona doesn't win the Copa del Rey to free up the extra spot next weekend.

Simon Harrison‏ of WhoScored provided a look at part of the Submarino Amarillo's celebration:

Looking ahead, the key questions for summer remain much the same as they have been for most of recent memory. Can any clubs make moves to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona outside of Atletico Madrid, and what sides could emerge for the other European spots?

Sevilla made the most promising jump during the 2016-17 campaign. The Sevillistas increased their final total by 20 points from the previous year to improve from seventh to fourth overall, and they only finished six points behind Atletico.