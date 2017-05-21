Premier League Table: 2017 Final Standings and Reaction After Week 38 Results

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea secured their title while Liverpool finished in the top four in a busy final day of Premier League action.

Although Chelsea were well ahead of the field going into Sunday, a 5-1 victory over Sunderland helped the team celebrate in style. Arsenal did everything it could to move up the standings with a 3-1 win over Everton, but it wasn't enough to pass Liverpool for the fourth position.

Here is a look at the final table after 38 matches.

Premier League Table

1. Chelsea (93 points)

2. Tottenham (86)

3. Manchester City (78)

4. Liverpool (76)

5. Arsenal (75)

6. Manchester United (69)

7. Everton (61)

8. Southampton (46)

9. Bournemouth (46)

10. West Brom (45)

11. West Ham (45)

12. Leicester City (44)

13. Stoke City (44)

14. Crystal Palace (41)

15. Swansea City (41)

16. Burnley (40)

17. Watford (40)

18. Hull City (34)

19. Middlesbrough (28)

20. Sunderland (24)

Full table info available at PremierLeague.com.

Chelsea set an EPL record with 30 wins this season, giving them 93 total points on the year. This is an impressive jump from last year's 10th-place finish that saw them earn only 50 points.

There was an obvious celebration after the final match:

It was also the last appearance for John Terry in a Chelsea shirt, who was subbed off after 26 minutes—his uniform number—to extended applause from both the fans and the team on the pitch.

"You are the best supporters in the world, without a shadow of a doubt," Terry said after the match, per BBC Sport. "You've given me everything. You picked me up when I was down, sung my name when I had a bad game and disappointed you. I'll come back here one day, supporting the team for years to come."

Tottenham also completed their impressive season with a 7-1 win over Hull, featuring a Harry Kane hat trick that gave him 29 goals on the year. He took home the Golden Boot for the second season in a row, while the team's plus-60 goal differential was the best in the EPL.

Manchester City grabbed third place, although the big story of the day was Liverpool finishing in fourth place over Arsenal in fifth, giving the Reds the league's last spot in next year's Champions League.

It has been a long time since Arsenal didn't finish in the top four:

The club's future with Arsene Wenger remains in question, but working its way back to the top of the table won't be easy no matter who is in charge.

As for Liverpool, the club still needs to win a playoff to get into the main Champions League draw, but Sunday's win was an important one to help move forward.

Things weren't quite as joyous for Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, which all were relegated after finishing in the bottom three in the table. Each squad ended the year with three straight losses, ending already disappointing seasons on a low note.

Still, Sunday will be remembered for Chelsea's coronation and Arsenal's shortcomings.