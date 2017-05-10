Champions League Results 2017: Top Scorers, Odds After Semi-Final Leg 2 Scores

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid will meet Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, after they eliminated Atletico Madrid and Monaco, respectively, at the semi-final stage.

Atletico beat Real 2-1 in the second leg at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on Wednesday, but Los Blancos progressed 4-2 on aggregate to their 15th European cup final.

Juve knocked out Monaco, who were fancied by many to advance, proving their superiority in a 4-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Here are the latest odds to win the final in Wales on June 3:

Latest Odds To Win The Champions League Real Madrid win Draw Juventus win 8-5 5-2 83-41 Oddschecker.com

Lionel Messi continues to lead the way in the goalscoring charts, but Cristiano Ronaldo could overtake the Barcelona star if he scores a brace in the final:

Champions League 2017: Top Scorers Player Club Goals Lionel Messi Barcelona 11 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 10 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 8 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 7 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 6 Kylian Mbappe Monaco 6 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 Gonzalo Higuain Juventus 5 WhoScored.com

Ronaldo is the only man who can now take the Champions League golden boot away from Messi, and fans won't be betting against the Portuguese legend to hit the back of the net at the Principality Stadium.

Real are hot favourites to claim their 12th European championship, and Ronaldo will be his team's spearhead to potential success.

Madrid were ruthless in the first leg of the semi-final against Atletico, with Ronaldo smashing in a hat-trick to kill their neighbours' hopes.

However, Atleti were resilient in the second encounter as they went on to win 2-1.

Gonzalo Higuain's individual goals in both last-four legs sees the Argentina hitman climb the scoring charts, and the Juve striker is now level with Karim Benzema.

Higuain will be lining up against his former team in the final and he will have a point to prove after leaving the Galacticos.

The former Napoli star is in the best scoring form of his career, and with Paulo Dybala lining up beside him in attack, Juve have the firepower to overcome the bookies' favourite.