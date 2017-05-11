UEFA Champions League: Best XI After the Semi-Final 2nd Legs

0 of 11

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stages started with 32 clubs from across Europe. Those were eventually halved to 16, then to eight and then to four. After the latest round of cuts—in which AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid succumbed—the final two clubs remain.

Real Madrid and Juventus will play for European supremacy in Cardiff on June 3.

Welshman Gareth Bale returning to his hometown. Gianluigi Buffon's quest to lift the big-eared cup. Gonzalo Higuain playing against his old team. Zinedine Zidane managing for/against his old clubs. Real Madrid seeking to repeat as Champions League winners for the first time. Juventus hoping to win Europe's most prestigious club trophy after 21 years.

The storylines abound.

Over the next three weeks, those and more will be parsed and dissected the world over.

Before fully turning our attention to that heavyweight clash, though, one piece of business remains from the semi-final second legs. All season, Bleacher Report has investigated player positions, attempting to find the best UCL players in their respective roles. As the competition shrinks and tension rises, the time has come to put everyone in the same boat—judging players on their performances during each leg.

No complicated formulas. No complicated grades. Just simply: Who were the best XI during those 180 minutes of football?

After the semi-final second legs, we have our second team (using the 3-4-3 formation).