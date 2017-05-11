UEFA Champions League: Best XI After the Semi-Final 2nd Legs

UEFA Champions League: Best XI After the Semi-Final 2nd LegsMay 11, 2017
The 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stages started with 32 clubs from across Europe. Those were eventually halved to 16, then to eight and then to four. After the latest round of cuts—in which AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid succumbed—the final two clubs remain.
Real Madrid and Juventus will play for European supremacy in Cardiff on June 3.
Welshman Gareth Bale returning to his hometown. Gianluigi Buffon's quest to lift the big-eared cup. Gonzalo Higuain playing against his old team. Zinedine Zidane managing for/against his old clubs. Real Madrid seeking to repeat as Champions League winners for the first time. Juventus hoping to win Europe's most prestigious club trophy after 21 years.
The storylines abound.
Over the next three weeks, those and more will be parsed and dissected the world over.
Before fully turning our attention to that heavyweight clash, though, one piece of business remains from the semi-final second legs. All season, Bleacher Report has investigated player positions, attempting to find the best UCL players in their respective roles. As the competition shrinks and tension rises, the time has come to put everyone in the same boat—judging players on their performances during each leg.
No complicated formulas. No complicated grades. Just simply: Who were the best XI during those 180 minutes of football?
After the semi-final second legs, we have our second team (using the 3-4-3 formation).
GK: Keylor Navas, Real Madrid
Choosing a goalkeeper from the second legs of the Champions League semi-finals was difficult. Each goalkeeper was beaten, and the performances were relatively even. The top two were Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Real Madrid's Keylor Navas.
Oblak made one critical save early in the first half (which laid the foundation for Saul Niguez's 1-0 and Antione Griezmann's 2-0), effectively giving the Madrid-derby tie life. This XI has opted, though, to choose the goalkeeper who snuffed the life from that particular tie.
Navas made three saves in the second half, two of those coming in rapid succession—rejecting Atleti forwards Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Gameiro in the space of three seconds. The Costa Rican ended all hope Atletico Madrid had, and that exemplified a goalkeeper's primary directive.
RWB: Dani Alves, Juventus
Giving Juventus yet another stellar performance in the semi-final second leg, Dani Alves was almost unanimously man of the match against Monaco; the right-back retains his place from the first legs in this XI.
Newly 34, Alves' defensive work was better than advertised, but taking full advantage of the right wing-back role Juventus' system provides, the Brazilian was incredibly useful in attacking areas (more so than some outright attackers).
Scoring a wonder goal late in the first half—a well-placed, well-struck volley that beat confused-looking Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic—Alves put the tie out of reach and sealed the Old Lady's trip to Cardiff.
CB: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid
In recent years, Sergio Ramos has been praised more for late goals than playing centre-back. When he plays well as a defender, though, those games should not be taken for granted.
At the Santiago Bernabeu, Raphael Varane was Real Madrid's best central defender; giving away a penalty in the second leg against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman was not fantastic, but Ramos made up the difference.
Despite Real conceding two goals (one from a corner and the aforementioned penalty), the Spanish defender was mammoth. In 90 minutes, Ramos had two tackles, collected five interceptions, won eight aerial contests and made 13 clearances; the captain's dominance carried his squad that final step—reaching the UCL final as a result.
CB: Leonardo Bonnuci, Juventus
Arguably Europe's best ball-playing centre-back, Leonardo Bonucci's defensive capabilities are often dismissed as a secondary facet to his game. In the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, it was Bonucci's defensive contributions for Juventus (more than his offensive ones) that earned his spot in this XI.
Not to detract from his passing ability—which grants Juve permission to play the style of football they do—Bonucci completed almost 90 percent of his passes against Monaco, but his eight clearances and calm head were the Italy international's biggest addition.
When possession is scarce in the final, Bonucci's ability to find men and launch attacks from deep will be imperative for Juventus to beat Real Madrid. When the name of the game was "defend Monaco," though, the more flair centre-back of Juventus' three was as rugged as required.
CB: Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus
Juventus are an incredibly drilled club; manager Massimiliano Allegri seemingly has every tactical base covered. What makes the Italian coach seem better, though, is having world-class players in nearly every position.
The most important player in his system is centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.
The leader of Juve's back three, the centre-back marshals his line, directs traffic, uses his game-reading to intercept/clear danger and patrols the 18-yard-box whenever set pieces arise.
Breached just once (in 180 minutes) by a Monaco side whose offensive output in Europe and domestically borders on obscene, the Ligue 1 leaders were a fantastic test for Chiellini and Juventus before facing Real Madrid in the final.
LWB: Marcelo, Real Madrid
Marcelo (it would appear) has an issue being just a defender. For most left-backs, that is a problem, but the Brazilian writes his own rules. Some managers might try corralling that adventurous nature, but Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane gives him license to create in forward areas.
Against Atletico Madrid, Marcelo completed four dribbles—only three of the other seven starting defenders even attempted one.
When facing Juventus in the final, the Brazil international could be the difference. Playing full-back offers more space than traditional wingers get; if the Italians' first tactic is stifling Madrid with a low block, Marcelo—who enjoyed Atletico's defensive preference—should play similarly well in Cardiff.
CM: Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid
In the semi-final first leg, Atletico Madrid were nowhere to be found.
If they played (as a collective) with half the conviction they showed in the second leg, the tie might have been competitive for the whole 180 minutes.
Filipe Luis was Atletico's standout performer in the first leg; Saul Niguez was manager Diego Simeone's top man in the second leg. Scoring their opening goal and bossing the opening 30 minutes in midfield, the sparsely used Spain international brought his squad back into the tie, even if momentarily, before Isco killed the contest.
CM: Luka Modric, Real Madrid
Just when Atletico Madrid had seemingly taken control of their semi-final second leg (going up 2-0 after 16 minutes), Real Madrid regained their composure after 20 minutes; the primary factor in that resurgence was the presence of Luka Modric.
Methodically locating pockets of space, and calmly distributing possession to steady his squad, the Croatia international's intelligence was paramount—ensuring Atletico's opening rally, albeit worrisome, was never punitive.
Arguably the best midfielder over both legs in each semi-final, Modric's control and tempo (as shown against Atletico Madrid) must appear in the Champions League final if Real are to win their record 12th European crown.
RW: Isco, Real Madrid
One of the best storylines heading into the 2017 Champions League final is the homecoming of Bale. The world's second-most expensive footballer and Cardiff native will be desperate to play in his hometown's stadium.
Two issues exist with this fairytale. The first is Bale's fitness. The second is an in-form Isco.
The Spanish midfielder was excellent against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second leg. His dribbling and movement (given permission by manager Zidane to roam a free role) offers Real Madrid an added dimension that Bale's more direct approach does not.
Perhaps both could play (if Zidane is willing to bench Karim Benzema and start Cristiano Ronaldo at striker), but Isco's made a solid case that regardless of outside forces, he must play in Cardiff after a masterful display at the Vicente Calderon.
LW: Mario Mandzukic, Juventus
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has deployed Mario Mandzukic away from his preferred centre-forward position, but the Croatia international has quickly made the left wing his home.
Tasked with assisting Alex Sandro in shutting down the right-hand side of the opposition's attack, his role allows more potent and dynamic attacking talents to fully function. In the second leg, though, Mandzukic's most important action felt more familiar than foreign.
Scoring a goal in the 33rd minute, the makeshift left-winger put his honed penalty-box experience to great use. Using his height and head—giving Juventus a 3-0 aggregate lead over Monaco—Mandzukic all but confirmed the Italians would play for Europe's most coveted club honour.
ST: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Across all competitions, Karim Benzema has not scored in eight matches. Regarded as one of Europe's best strikers, his current drought is troublesome, but the Frenchman's contributions in other departments maintains his value.
After receiving a heavy blow from Atletico Madrid in the opening portions of the first half, it was Benzema who somehow evaded four defenders (that number including the boundary) and located Toni Kroos. Jan Oblak saved the German's shot, but Isco was there and ready to pounce—his goal sinking the tie into its inevitable conclusion before half-time.
Now set for Cardiff, perhaps the Champions League final is where Benzema discovers his shooting boots (although Madrid fans would prefer he found them before they relinquish La Liga).
Stats and transfer fees per WhoScored.com, Transfermarkt and Soccerbase where not noted.