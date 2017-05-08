Champions League 2017: Semi-Final Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus and Real Madrid will try to finish the job during the return legs of their semi-final outings in the UEFA Champions League, defending healthy leads against AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

The Italians will host Monaco on Tuesday holding a two-goal advantage, and the away-goal rule plays in their favour. Real travel across the city to Atletico in the final derby at the Estadio Vicente Calderon with a three-goal cushion.

Here's a look at the schedule for this week, complete with TV info, live-stream options and predictions:

Champions League Schedule Date Time Match TV Info Live Stream Prediction Tuesday, May 9 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Juventus v AS Monaco BT Sport 2 (UK)/Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) BT Sport app/Fox Soccer 2Go 1-0 Wednesday, May 10 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid BT Sport 2 (UK)/Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) BT Sport app/Fox Soccer 2Go 2-2 WhoScored.com

Juventus rested a bunch of starters on Saturday and slumped to a 1-1 draw in the derby against Torino as a result, with Gonzalo Higuain bagging a late equaliser off the bench.

The Italians likely didn't mind too much, as the Serie A title is all but won and the Bianconeri can focus their full attention on Europe.

As shared by Marco Messina of Italian Football TV, coach Massimiliano Allegri wasn't even that interested in Sunday's match between AC Milan and AS Roma:

Monaco's battle for the Ligue 1 title is far closer, but they are on track for success, having a three-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain and a match in hand. The team easily beat Nancy on Saturday, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko starting on the bench.

Monaco couldn't breach Juventus' vaunted defence at home and will likely struggle again in Turin, where the Bianconeri have a lengthy undefeated run going.

The Italian champions are mostly healthy, and the two away goals gives them a huge advantage―Monaco will have to score at least three goals to avoid extra time.

Atletico's outlook is just as dire―Los Rojiblancos conceded three goals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and if Real Madrid bag one in the return leg, five goals will be required. The chances of Los Blancos scoring at least one are high―they haven't been shut out by anyone all season long.

Per Squawka News, Atletico midfielder Koke still believes:

Barcelona proved crazy comebacks are possible against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, and the home fans should give Atletico a tremendous boost during Real's final visit to the Vicente Calderon.

Real's ability on the counter and scoring prowess in general makes a comeback extremely unlikely, though―barring an even greater miracle than Barcelona's 6-1 triumph over PSG at the Camp Nou, Los Blancos and Juventus will meet in the final.