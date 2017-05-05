    2017 Premier League 2: Derby County Avoid Relegation with 2-1 Win over Chelsea

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea in action during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Everton on April 21, 2017 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
    Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

    Derby County ensured their stay in Group 1 of the Premier League 2 with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Friday at iPro Stadium, while Manchester City completed a thrilling comeback at Academy Stadium to beat Southampton 4-2.

    Saints' loss dropped them into 11th place, meaning the team can no longer overtake Derby. Reading still have a match in hand, as do Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.    

    Here's a look at the Group 1 standings:

    Group 1 Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGF:GAPTS
    1.Everton U2321153347:1948
    2.Manchester City U2322136354:3345
    3.Liverpool U2321124545:2640
    4.Arsenal U2321102938:3032
    5.Chelsea U232279640:3230
    6.Sunderland U232167825:3425
    7.Derby U2322661031:4224
    8.Leicester U232258931:4223
    9.Tottenham U2321641131:4122
    10.Manchester United U232057824:3422
    11.Southampton U2322561128:4021
    12.Reading U2321541233:5419
    Source: Flashscore.com

    Recap

    Southampton―with Matt Targett in the starting XI―played a very good first half against City and deservedly took the lead late, as Nathan Tella scored a wonderful solo goal, bursting into the box and finishing calmly.

    The club's official Twitter account shared highlights:

    City started the second half with more attacking intentions but conceded a second goal almost immediately, as Sam McQueen smashed home a volley following a dangerous corner.

    The Citizens responded through Sadou Diallo and Rodney Kongolo, who scored 10 minutes apart to tie things up.

    Just minutes after the equaliser, Charlie Oliver completed the comeback, and Southampton's meltdown continued, with Lukas Nmecha earning a penalty shortly after. He converted from the spot himself to the delight of fans in Derby, who knew their team would avoid the drop if Southampton lost.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Lukas Nmecha of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides first goal with team mates during the FA Youth Cup Final, second leg between Chelsea and Mancherster City at Stamford Bridge on April 26, 2017 in London, England.
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    Saints finished the match with 10 players, as Tella was sent off for a second bookable offence.

    Derby knew a win would ensure their stay in Group 1, and Mason Bennett gave the hosts the lead just before the half-hour mark with a lovely finish.

    Ike Ugbo tied things up with his 25th goal of the season, but almost immediately, Kellan Gordon restored the lead with an angled drive that looked like an attempted cross.

    At half-time, the team's official Twitter account was hopeful:

    Things looked even better when Trevoh Chalobah was sent off for a last-man foul early in the second half, but the Blues rallied under the pressure and improved their play with 10 men.

    With the news of Southampton's loss filtering in from Manchester, Derby celebrated avoiding the drop with a win, as the Blues couldn't complete a comeback of their own.