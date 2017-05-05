2017 Premier League 2: Derby County Avoid Relegation with 2-1 Win over Chelsea

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Derby County ensured their stay in Group 1 of the Premier League 2 with a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Friday at iPro Stadium, while Manchester City completed a thrilling comeback at Academy Stadium to beat Southampton 4-2.

Saints' loss dropped them into 11th place, meaning the team can no longer overtake Derby. Reading still have a match in hand, as do Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Here's a look at the Group 1 standings:

Group 1 Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF:GA PTS 1. Everton U23 21 15 3 3 47:19 48 2. Manchester City U23 22 13 6 3 54:33 45 3. Liverpool U23 21 12 4 5 45:26 40 4. Arsenal U23 21 10 2 9 38:30 32 5. Chelsea U23 22 7 9 6 40:32 30 6. Sunderland U23 21 6 7 8 25:34 25 7. Derby U23 22 6 6 10 31:42 24 8. Leicester U23 22 5 8 9 31:42 23 9. Tottenham U23 21 6 4 11 31:41 22 10. Manchester United U23 20 5 7 8 24:34 22 11. Southampton U23 22 5 6 11 28:40 21 12. Reading U23 21 5 4 12 33:54 19 Source: Flashscore.com

Recap

Southampton―with Matt Targett in the starting XI―played a very good first half against City and deservedly took the lead late, as Nathan Tella scored a wonderful solo goal, bursting into the box and finishing calmly.

The club's official Twitter account shared highlights:

City started the second half with more attacking intentions but conceded a second goal almost immediately, as Sam McQueen smashed home a volley following a dangerous corner.

The Citizens responded through Sadou Diallo and Rodney Kongolo, who scored 10 minutes apart to tie things up.

Just minutes after the equaliser, Charlie Oliver completed the comeback, and Southampton's meltdown continued, with Lukas Nmecha earning a penalty shortly after. He converted from the spot himself to the delight of fans in Derby, who knew their team would avoid the drop if Southampton lost.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Saints finished the match with 10 players, as Tella was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Derby knew a win would ensure their stay in Group 1, and Mason Bennett gave the hosts the lead just before the half-hour mark with a lovely finish.

Ike Ugbo tied things up with his 25th goal of the season, but almost immediately, Kellan Gordon restored the lead with an angled drive that looked like an attempted cross.

At half-time, the team's official Twitter account was hopeful:

Things looked even better when Trevoh Chalobah was sent off for a last-man foul early in the second half, but the Blues rallied under the pressure and improved their play with 10 men.

With the news of Southampton's loss filtering in from Manchester, Derby celebrated avoiding the drop with a win, as the Blues couldn't complete a comeback of their own.