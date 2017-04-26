Xavi Denies He Gave Interview on Manchester City's Interest in Signing Dele Alli

AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Xavi has denied ever commenting on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's interest in Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli.

The Sun's Daniel Cutts quoted Xavi in an exclusive on Tuesday as saying Alli "is the sort of player" his friend and former manager Guardiola would be interested in signing.

However, the 37-year-old Spaniard, currently playing for Qatari side Al Sadd, has now said he "never" gave The Sun an interview, "never" commented on Alli, 21, and so "neither" did he comment on any mooted City interest in the Englishman, per Sport's Javier Miguel.