5 Matches That Could Eventually Usurp El Clasico as World's Biggest Club Match

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Spain, Italy...and England. Regardless of where the debate lies on which league is best, it's inarguable that the Premier League is the product in front of the world's eyes, allowing teams, players and rivalries to be played out week after week to an ever-expanding audience.

If Inter are trying to rebuild and reach the top in Serie A, the giant clubs of the north-west of England are attempting to do the same—and having Liverpool and Manchester United fight it out for major honours once more on a regular basis would only lead to spiralling crowds and worldwide fanbases for two of the biggest names in world football.

Paul Ansorge, B/R's Manchester United lead writer, tells us why it could be this game from an English perspective—and also why any game in the Premier League could be prevented from reaching Clasico-like hysteria.

"I don't think there's a bigger rivalry in England in terms of trophy haul and global appeal, though there are certainly rivals in terms of enmity—Sunderland vs. Newcastle United springs to mind," Ansorge said.

"I don't think United have a more important rivalry, though City's resurgence obviously changes the landscape a bit. But in 2013/14, there were only a handful of fans who wanted Liverpool to win the league over City.

"If both teams succeed with their latest projects, then absolutely, but there's so much competition at the top end of the table you can't see it becoming a duopoly for a long time to come, and that is the key to the intensity of the Clasico."

Similarly, Matt Ladson of This Is Anfield tells the same story from the opposite side of the fence: "The rivalry was at its height in the '90s, as United started to usurp Liverpool as England's dominant team.

"For Liverpool fans, it likely depends on whether you were born in the city, with those from Merseyside seeing the derby as a bigger, more important rivalry and those from outside the city more about United.

"But it could be the biggest one again, especially with Jose Mourinho in charge of United. Arguably, Liverpool vs. Chelsea was a bigger rivalry than Liverpool vs. United during the Mourinho-Rafa Benitez years, with the two sides facing each other so often in big games.

"The top-four race this season could come down to Liverpool or United too. If there's a cup final contested between the two soon, the rivalry will quickly be back to its height of the '90s."

With the Premier League showing no signs of slowing down its growth or global appeal, having these two behemoths regularly clashing for major honours would surely make it one of the most watched fixtures around.