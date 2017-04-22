5 Matches That Could Eventually Usurp El Clasico as World's Biggest Club MatchApril 22, 2017
5 Matches That Could Eventually Usurp El Clasico as World's Biggest Club Match
Sunday sees the latest instalment of El Clasico, one of the world's most watched and anticipated sporting events, and it's a pivotal clash this time around.
Barcelona need a win to haul back Real Madrid in the title race, with the capital outfit three points clear with a game in hand heading into the clash. It has all the makings of a classic, a fixture to remind us exactly why El Clasico is so popular—but will it always be this way?
La Liga's popularity and both Real Madrid and Barcelona's fanbases ensure they will both enjoy continued success and a worldwide appeal, but emerging markets and rivalries elsewhere can also grow, organically or because of investment.
So which fixtures could eclipse El Clasico as the world's premier go-to match for excitement, meaning and rivalry? We're not talking about the next season or two here. And over the course of five years, a decade or more, there's an awful lot that can change in the world of football.
Is It Even Behind El Clasico Now?
Before we head into those who could come from behind to steal El Clasico's crown, there's another game to consider—one that many already believe is the biggest, certainly in terms of rivalry if not in terms of viewership.
It's the Superclasico in Argentina, Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, a derby rivalry sprung from decades of hate, the perception of rich vs. poor. It's an incredible spectacle, and there is rarely a wondering of whether there'll be a red card in the game, rather who will get it when the referee inevitably reaches into his pocket.
The Telegraph ranked River against Boca as No. 1 on its list of the world's biggest rivalries. FourFourTwo opted similarly in its countdown last year. The colour, the aggression, the anticipation and the fact, historically at least, both clubs battle for major honours in their shared competitions all make it a worthwhile inclusion.
Will it be bigger than El Clasico on a worldwide scale in future? With the increased broadcasts of foreign leagues year after year, it's certainly possible. The U.S., Spain and England either have or have all had access to live Primera Division matches, and with more players opting to return to their home countries before retiring, there's a case to be made for something of an all-star lineup clash to happen sooner or later.
The more people see it, the more witness the intensity and the spectacle of the game, the bigger the appeal of the clubs will become.
Cascadia Derby: The Most Intense in MLS
The established rivalries aren't the only ones that matter for the future, however. Big leagues are emerging all over the world, with the Chinese Super League and MLS in North America two key examples. Which can stand the test of time?
Given the growth approaches of both, we'd back MLS to have the more sustainable impact, and within the league there's a clear front-runner for the match that can capture the imagination of the world on a broader scale when the league is made more visible in future.
Step forward the Cascadia battle between Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers, the past two winners of the MLS Cup and huge local (in U.S. terms, at least) rivals.
Ari Liljenwall, who covers the Sounders for MLS.com, gives us the lowdown on why this match is set to explode in future.
"I don't know how long it would take for it to ever usurp El Clasico, but for my money, Seattle-Portland is the top rivalry in MLS," Liljenwall said. "I've experienced quite a few of those games now; it's a crazy scene every time between the crowds, the tifos, all the history behind it and just the atmosphere in general.
"There's also definitely an added layer of intensity for both teams every time they face off. We'll see whether it happens, but I think that as the league continues to grow, the intrigue around the rivalry will grow with it.
"The only thing that could prevent that, to my mind, is if either team nosedives on the field and stops being competitive for an extended period of time and people get jaded and stop going to the games. But they both have ownership groups that aren't afraid to spend big money, so I'd be surprised if that happened."
Huge rivalry, a route to success, eminently watchable matches and a clear path for growth: This one has everything needed to be at the top of the tree as MLS' popularity expands around the globe.
Derby d'Italia
We've had two outside of Europe, so now we go back into Europe for two more.
Consider why El Clasico works: a famous footballing country, two dominant teams, passionate worldwide support bases because of the history, the team colours and the famous players from other parts of the world.
Where else can boast similar traits? Well, Italy, for starters. Serie A might have been in a slump of sorts since the turn of the century, but it's clearly on the rebound, with teams challenging in European competition and a strong competitive edge in the top flight domestically.
The Derby d'Italia was previously a hugely watched game and could go on to be the face of Italian football once more, bigger than ever in a new era. Italian football expert Jack Rathborn of the Mirror explains why it's this fixture to look toward in the seasons ahead.
"Inter's new ownership has already set out its ambitions, with big fees being paid for the likes of Joao Mario, and they certainly have the potential to bridge the gap at the top," Rathborn said. "If the two clubs from Italy's own famous derby are also the two most successful, I think it could be as strong and long-lasting as any rivalry around the world—and like El Clasico, the battle is between teams in two different cities rather than neighbours."
What of AC Milan, also with new investment and hopes for the future? Rathborn believes they can have an impact but that it'd be near-impossible to remove Juventus from being at the top of Italian football: "It would take decades without winning and a generation to get bored of the club for Juve to not be in top three clubs in country, and they have a model in place to allow organic financial growth. They and Inter can be the real force going forward."
The North-West Giants
Spain, Italy...and England. Regardless of where the debate lies on which league is best, it's inarguable that the Premier League is the product in front of the world's eyes, allowing teams, players and rivalries to be played out week after week to an ever-expanding audience.
If Inter are trying to rebuild and reach the top in Serie A, the giant clubs of the north-west of England are attempting to do the same—and having Liverpool and Manchester United fight it out for major honours once more on a regular basis would only lead to spiralling crowds and worldwide fanbases for two of the biggest names in world football.
Paul Ansorge, B/R's Manchester United lead writer, tells us why it could be this game from an English perspective—and also why any game in the Premier League could be prevented from reaching Clasico-like hysteria.
"I don't think there's a bigger rivalry in England in terms of trophy haul and global appeal, though there are certainly rivals in terms of enmity—Sunderland vs. Newcastle United springs to mind," Ansorge said.
"I don't think United have a more important rivalry, though City's resurgence obviously changes the landscape a bit. But in 2013/14, there were only a handful of fans who wanted Liverpool to win the league over City.
"If both teams succeed with their latest projects, then absolutely, but there's so much competition at the top end of the table you can't see it becoming a duopoly for a long time to come, and that is the key to the intensity of the Clasico."
Similarly, Matt Ladson of This Is Anfield tells the same story from the opposite side of the fence: "The rivalry was at its height in the '90s, as United started to usurp Liverpool as England's dominant team.
"For Liverpool fans, it likely depends on whether you were born in the city, with those from Merseyside seeing the derby as a bigger, more important rivalry and those from outside the city more about United.
"But it could be the biggest one again, especially with Jose Mourinho in charge of United. Arguably, Liverpool vs. Chelsea was a bigger rivalry than Liverpool vs. United during the Mourinho-Rafa Benitez years, with the two sides facing each other so often in big games.
"The top-four race this season could come down to Liverpool or United too. If there's a cup final contested between the two soon, the rivalry will quickly be back to its height of the '90s."
With the Premier League showing no signs of slowing down its growth or global appeal, having these two behemoths regularly clashing for major honours would surely make it one of the most watched fixtures around.
Club World Cup Final
And one final game, with indeterminate teams taking part.
In theory, the title to be considered the greatest team in the world should be the game, the holy grail for every club side, one moment when eternal fame is achieved, memories to last generations are formed and all arguments settled over which side is best can be unequivocally answered.
It hasn't quite happened that way for the FIFA Club World Cup—yet, at least.
The general assumption is that South American teams care more about it than European sides, but that hasn't been reflected in the performances Barcelona and Real Madrid put on when taking part. Perhaps it was the fact the Intercontinental Cup (the forerunner of the CWC) wasn't screened, took place too far away or not enough European fans knew the names of those taking part in the opposing team. But all of those aspects are gradually changing.
Everybody knows about the latest teen star at Corinthians, Pachuca or Newell's Old Boys, the all-conquering African club and the huge spending taking place at a successful Chinese outfit.
Online news, goal clips, trending names—everything is more accessible, and it only leads to increased demand, the thirst for more knowledge and the ability to watch more trendy, niche teams.
The Club World Cup, properly marketed and built up to what it should be, a continental champions' Champions League, will attract bigger interest over time. And maybe, just maybe, as international football continues its decline and the spread of talent across the globe continues, this might be the one match everyone tunes in to.