    2017 Premier League 2: Saturday's U23 Result, Score, Updated Tables and Fixtures

    SWANSEA, WALES - SEPTEMBER 21: Brahim Diaz of Manchester City in action during the EFL Cup Third Round match between Swansea City and Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Stu Forster/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Manchester City’s under-23 side closed the gap on leaders Everton to three points at the top of Premier League 2 on Saturday, as a Brahim Diaz hat-trick inspired them to a thrilling 4-3 win over Chelsea. 

    Diaz proved too hot to handle for the Blues in the early stages, scoring a quickfire brace to put the visitors in complete control. But Chelsea grew in stature as the half rumbled on, with a strike from Charly Musonda and an own goal from Demeaco Duhaney levelling the score at 2-2 at the break.

    In the 73rd minute, Diaz put City in front again with a coolly taken penalty and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts made it 4-2 a couple of minutes later. Mason Mount scored a late consolation for the Blues.

    Here is the updated Premier League 2 table, the upcoming fixtures in this absorbing competition and a recap of a crucial match in the race for the title.

    Premier League 2: Updated Table
    Division 1TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Everton U231612223611+2538
    2Manchester City U231710523824+1435
    3Liverpool U23158342918+1127
    4Chelsea U23166733322+1125
    5Arsenal U23157172220+222
    6Sunderland U23165652024-421
    7Southampton U23165382128-718
    8Manchester United U23164571828-1017
    9Tottenham Hotspur U23164482431-716
    10Reading U23164392638-1215
    11Derby County U23163582333-1014
    12Leicester City U23153482033-1313
    Division 2TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Swansea City U231713043219+1339
    2Fulham U231710253420+1432
    3Newcastle United U23189362827+130
    4Wolves U23158342822+627
    5West Ham United U23177462422+225
    6Blackburn Rovers U23187471821-325
    7Aston Villa U23176563027+323
    8Brighton U23175661316-321
    9West Bromwich Albion U23155371920-118
    10Middlesbrough U23162681424-1012
    11Norwich City U231633101326-1312
    12Stoke City U23152581726-911
    Soccerway.com
    Premier League 2: Upcoming Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT)Fixture
    Sunday, February 1912 p.m.Leicester U23 vs. Arsenal U23
    Sunday, February 191 p.m.Manchester United U23 vs. Reading U23
    Sunday, February 191 p.m.Liverpool U23 vs. Derby County U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Aston Villa U23 vs. Stoke City U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Middlesbrough U23 vs. West Brom U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Swansea City U23 vs. Norwich City U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Everton U23 vs. Southampton U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Tottenham Hotspur U23 vs. Sunderland U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.West Ham United U23 vs. Fulham U23
    Monday, February 207 p.m.Wolves U23 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
    Soccerway

     

    Saturday Recap

    With the Toffees six points clear ahead of their clash with Southampton on Monday, City needed to apply some pressure in this fixture. So perhaps their scintillating start was no surprise.

    Diaz was the man leading the charge. Rodney Kongolo robbed possession for City in the seventh minute and played in his team-mate, who finished with real conviction.

    The Chelsea Youth Twitter feed wasn’t too impressed with the early defending from the home team, as City cut through them with ease:

    Chelsea were a little stunned and City took advantage. Indeed, two minutes later the Blues were sleeping at the back again as Aaron Nemane swung in a cross from the right flank; Diaz was on hand to sweep home and quickly double his side’s advantage.

    Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe was watching on and commented on the 17-year-old’s clinical finishing in the early exchanges:

    The young Chelsea players did eventually find a foothold in the game, though, with Musonda, his team’s most threatening outlet throughout, halving the deficit.

    There was a touch of fortune about the goal, admittedly, as Duhaney tried to clear the ball for City. But his effort ricocheted off Musonda and into the net, giving Chelsea hope of mounting a comeback.

    As for Duhaney, his luck clearly wasn’t in on Saturday, as he contributed to Chelsea’s equaliser too. Josimar Quintero curled a dangerous cross into the area and the right-back could only get a glancing head to the ball, inadvertently turning it into his own net four minutes before the interval.

    At half-time, the Chelsea Twitter feed hailed the influence of their star winger:

    After a chaotic first 45, the second half did settle down. Musonda continued to pose a threat for the Blues, while City’s Nemane ran at the Chelsea back four on a couple of occasions.

    It was only fitting that Diaz had the decisive say on the match, though. City were handed a controversial penalty late on after the ball struck Trevoh Chalobah’s hand, and, having netted twice already, the young Spaniard tucked home the penalty with assuredness.

    Diaz was consistently a thorn in Chelsea's side.
    Diaz was consistently a thorn in Chelsea's side.Ian Walton/Getty Images

    The visitors ensured there would be no comeback second time around. After taking the lead they upped the intensity again, with Buckley-Ricketts lashing home at the end of a mazy run.

    There was still time for Chelsea to set up a nervy finish, with Mount scoring in the final minute. However, City clung on to clinch what could be a massive three points in the race for top spot.

