2017 Premier League 2: Saturday's U23 Result, Score, Updated Tables and Fixtures

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City’s under-23 side closed the gap on leaders Everton to three points at the top of Premier League 2 on Saturday, as a Brahim Diaz hat-trick inspired them to a thrilling 4-3 win over Chelsea.

Diaz proved too hot to handle for the Blues in the early stages, scoring a quickfire brace to put the visitors in complete control. But Chelsea grew in stature as the half rumbled on, with a strike from Charly Musonda and an own goal from Demeaco Duhaney levelling the score at 2-2 at the break.

In the 73rd minute, Diaz put City in front again with a coolly taken penalty and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts made it 4-2 a couple of minutes later. Mason Mount scored a late consolation for the Blues.

Here is the updated Premier League 2 table, the upcoming fixtures in this absorbing competition and a recap of a crucial match in the race for the title.

Premier League 2: Updated Table Division 1 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Everton U23 16 12 2 2 36 11 +25 38 2 Manchester City U23 17 10 5 2 38 24 +14 35 3 Liverpool U23 15 8 3 4 29 18 +11 27 4 Chelsea U23 16 6 7 3 33 22 +11 25 5 Arsenal U23 15 7 1 7 22 20 +2 22 6 Sunderland U23 16 5 6 5 20 24 -4 21 7 Southampton U23 16 5 3 8 21 28 -7 18 8 Manchester United U23 16 4 5 7 18 28 -10 17 9 Tottenham Hotspur U23 16 4 4 8 24 31 -7 16 10 Reading U23 16 4 3 9 26 38 -12 15 11 Derby County U23 16 3 5 8 23 33 -10 14 12 Leicester City U23 15 3 4 8 20 33 -13 13 Division 2 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Swansea City U23 17 13 0 4 32 19 +13 39 2 Fulham U23 17 10 2 5 34 20 +14 32 3 Newcastle United U23 18 9 3 6 28 27 +1 30 4 Wolves U23 15 8 3 4 28 22 +6 27 5 West Ham United U23 17 7 4 6 24 22 +2 25 6 Blackburn Rovers U23 18 7 4 7 18 21 -3 25 7 Aston Villa U23 17 6 5 6 30 27 +3 23 8 Brighton U23 17 5 6 6 13 16 -3 21 9 West Bromwich Albion U23 15 5 3 7 19 20 -1 18 10 Middlesbrough U23 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 11 Norwich City U23 16 3 3 10 13 26 -13 12 12 Stoke City U23 15 2 5 8 17 26 -9 11 Soccerway.com

Premier League 2: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time (GMT) Fixture Sunday, February 19 12 p.m. Leicester U23 vs. Arsenal U23 Sunday, February 19 1 p.m. Manchester United U23 vs. Reading U23 Sunday, February 19 1 p.m. Liverpool U23 vs. Derby County U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Aston Villa U23 vs. Stoke City U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Middlesbrough U23 vs. West Brom U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Swansea City U23 vs. Norwich City U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Everton U23 vs. Southampton U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur U23 vs. Sunderland U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. West Ham United U23 vs. Fulham U23 Monday, February 20 7 p.m. Wolves U23 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Soccerway

Saturday Recap

With the Toffees six points clear ahead of their clash with Southampton on Monday, City needed to apply some pressure in this fixture. So perhaps their scintillating start was no surprise.

Diaz was the man leading the charge. Rodney Kongolo robbed possession for City in the seventh minute and played in his team-mate, who finished with real conviction.

The Chelsea Youth Twitter feed wasn’t too impressed with the early defending from the home team, as City cut through them with ease:

Chelsea were a little stunned and City took advantage. Indeed, two minutes later the Blues were sleeping at the back again as Aaron Nemane swung in a cross from the right flank; Diaz was on hand to sweep home and quickly double his side’s advantage.

Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe was watching on and commented on the 17-year-old’s clinical finishing in the early exchanges:

The young Chelsea players did eventually find a foothold in the game, though, with Musonda, his team’s most threatening outlet throughout, halving the deficit.

There was a touch of fortune about the goal, admittedly, as Duhaney tried to clear the ball for City. But his effort ricocheted off Musonda and into the net, giving Chelsea hope of mounting a comeback.

As for Duhaney, his luck clearly wasn’t in on Saturday, as he contributed to Chelsea’s equaliser too. Josimar Quintero curled a dangerous cross into the area and the right-back could only get a glancing head to the ball, inadvertently turning it into his own net four minutes before the interval.

At half-time, the Chelsea Twitter feed hailed the influence of their star winger:

After a chaotic first 45, the second half did settle down. Musonda continued to pose a threat for the Blues, while City’s Nemane ran at the Chelsea back four on a couple of occasions.

It was only fitting that Diaz had the decisive say on the match, though. City were handed a controversial penalty late on after the ball struck Trevoh Chalobah’s hand, and, having netted twice already, the young Spaniard tucked home the penalty with assuredness.

Diaz was consistently a thorn in Chelsea's side. Ian Walton/Getty Images

The visitors ensured there would be no comeback second time around. After taking the lead they upped the intensity again, with Buckley-Ricketts lashing home at the end of a mazy run.

There was still time for Chelsea to set up a nervy finish, with Mount scoring in the final minute. However, City clung on to clinch what could be a massive three points in the race for top spot.