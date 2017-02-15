Comparing Jose Mourinho's Chelsea Champions with Antonio Conte's Title Hopefuls

1 of 5

Getty Images/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho says Antonio Conte's table-topping Chelsea side are a defensive team.

Speaking after watching his Manchester United side defeat Watford 2-0 on Saturday, the former Blues boss suggested Chelsea are getting too much credit for the way they play football.

"Chelsea are very good defensive team," he told BBC Sport (h/t Goal). "They defend very well and with lots of players, and I think in this situation a very defensive team wins the title with counter-attack goals and set-piece goals, so I don't think they will let it slip, but football is football."

It's led to claims from some, including Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, that Mourinho is jealous of what Conte has achieved thus far at Stamford Bridge.

"He's probably envious, probably saying it as a compliment, because when I watch Chelsea they look balanced to me, the right mix of what you would like," Neville said on Monday Night Football (h/t MailOnline).

"I've never watched Chelsea this season and thought they were really boring. I've seen them go away to City and be absolutely outstanding, I've seen them be resilient when they needed to be, I've seen them play great football."

So are Chelsea boring? Are they a defensive team? Is Mourinho right to criticise them?

Comparing Mourinho's Premier League-winning Chelsea side from 2014/15 with Conte's title hopefuls, Bleacher Report delves into the debate.