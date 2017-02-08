FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 21, In-Form Player Stats Revealed

    Video GamesDownload App

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    A blaze in Belgian form sees Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku lead the attack in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest in-form lineup, where Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marek Hamsik also feature.

    FUT 17 Team of the Week 21 is made up of the brightest players to have dazzled over the past seven days, and Hazard's solo golazo in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday has earned him a new 92 in-form rating.

    Lukaku's four-goal outing in Everton's 6-3 domination of Bournemouth has also seen him rewarded with a fourth in-form of the season, while Mertens is bumped up to 88 after notching a hat-trick in Napoli's 7-1 drubbing of Bologna on Saturday.

    EA Sports announced the Team of the Week 21 lineup in full on Wednesday:

    Gabriel Jesus has also received his first FUT 17 in-form and is making up for lost time at Manchester City after a two-goal display in the 2-1 win over Swansea City saw him climb to 82, a scary prospect after he received a Ones To Watch upgrade.

    The defence has a Bundesliga feel to it, meanwhile, as Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer guards the goal in his new 86-rated form, shielded by Greek compatriots Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburg) and Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

    The Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A are all heavily prominent in the Team of the Week 21 starting XI, although there's not getting past the domination shown by Belgium's front three:

    Serie A enthusiasts will take a liking to the midfield choices as Hamsik—who also scored three in Napoli's thrashing of Bologna—partners Juan Cuadrado of Juventus and Lazio playmaker Marco Parolo.

    Read on for a breakdown of the Team of the Week 21 lineup in full, complete with a more in-depth look at some of its highlights.

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 21 (3-4-3)
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Yann Sommer8486GK-BundesligaBorussia MonchengladbachSwitzerland
    Jetro Willems7983LB-EredivisiePSVNetherlands
    Sokratis Papastathopoulos8486 > 87CB-BundesligaBorussia DortmundGreece
    Kyriakos Papadopoulos7983CB-BundesligaHamburgGreece
    Henrikh Mkhitaryan8586 > 87RMLMPremier LeagueManchester UnitedArmenia
    Marek Hamsik8586 > 87CM-Serie ANapoliSlovakia
    Marco Parolo8184CM-Serie ALazioItaly
    Juan Cuadrado8284RM-Serie AJuventusColombia
    Eden Hazard8889 > 90 > 91 > 92LMLWPremier LeagueChelseaBelgium
    Romelu Lukaku8485 > 86 > 87 > 88ST-Premier LeagueEvertonBelgium
    Dries Mertens8385 > 86 > 87 > 88LWSTSerie ANapoliBelgium
    Substitutes
    Remy Vercoutre7782GK-Ligue 1CaenFrance
    Jonas8486ST-Liga NOSBenficaBrazil
    Radamel Falcao8184 > 86ST-Ligue 1AS MonacoColombia
    Juan Quintero7983CAM-Liga NOSPortoColombia
    Diego Castro7581 > 84SSLMA-LeaguePerth GlorySpain
    Fernando Torres8184ST-La LigaAtletico MadridSpain
    Gabriel Jesus7882ST-Premier LeagueManchester CityBrazil
    Reserves
    Mohamed Elyounoussi7274LMRMSwiss Super LeagueBaselNorway
    David Edwards6974CAMCDMChampionshipWolverhampton WanderersWales
    Olivier Myny6572RM-Jupiler Pro LeagueWaasland-BeverenBelgium
    Moussa Dembele7174ST-Scottish PremiershipCelticFrance
    Tiquinho Soares7174ST-Liga NOSVitoria GuimaraesBrazil
    EA Sports

    EA Sports confirmed to Bleacher Report that "Gabriel Jesus is currently available in his Ones To Watch form, which means that from Wednesday until Friday, his updated OTW item will be in packs. Once OTW ends on Friday at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET), his TOTW item will be in packs."

     

    Eden Hazard, Chelsea

    It's difficult to deny Chelsea superstar Hazard as one of Europe's finest players when he's in a good vein of form, and after a forgettable 2015-16 season, the winger is conjuring up his best once again at Stamford Bridge.

    One need only ask the Arsenal defence if Hazard is deserving of his third in-form of the season. Sky Sports Statto broke down his contribution after an extremely valuable 3-1 win against Premier League contenders Arsenal:

    Hazard's previous in-form saw him move into a striker role, but he's reverted back to his natural left wing position in Week 21, and younger brother Thorgan has nestled him among a set of other elite attackers:

    It's easy to see why Hazard might challenge the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with pace and dribbling stats both easily exceeding 90, while his shooting and passing figures are also in that elite percentile.

    Any Premier League team would be fortunate to have Hazard's newest edition in their lineup, while the forward setup in Team of the Week 21 means a new Belgian attack may be extremely sought-after.

         

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United

    Mkhitaryan scored the opener against Leicester.
    Mkhitaryan scored the opener against Leicester.Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Mkhitaryan's Premier League slump is well and truly behind him after he made a slow start to life in England, earning his second Team of the Week nomination and a second position change after being shifted to 87.

    The Armenian netted a crucial opener leading up to half-time in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday, where he lined up initially at left midfield.

    However, FIFA YouTuber Bateson87 posed Mkhitaryan would have been more suited to a berth in central attacking midfield:

    It was through the middle that Mkhitaryan made his greatest impact on the day, but Statman Dave argued his latest position alteration is perhaps justified due to the ever-changing nature of his place in United's XI:

    It's no surprise to see Mkhitaryan's dribbling has finally broken the 90 mark following his run to goal against the Foxes, while his passing, pace and shooting stats have been pushed to 88, 85 and 84, respectively.

    The former Borussia Dortmund star has proved he's capable of outshining team-mates like Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his day, and a fearsome new 87-rated card is evidence of that.

     

    Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

    Jesus (middle) is earning rave reviews in the Premier League.
    Jesus (middle) is earning rave reviews in the Premier League.PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Rounding off our Premier League trio is City starlet Jesus, who justified manager Pep Guardiola's decision to bench Sergio Aguero in favour of the Brazilian with a match-winning two-goal display against the Swans.

    Those who managed to unpack the South American's Ones To Watch card will already be smacking their lips at the prospect of things to come after his performance on Sunday pushed him further into the spotlight:

    While his pace stat increasing to 88 is a welcome improvement, the most notable advances in Jesus' first Team of the Week show his shooting bouncing five points to 82, while his physical has increased to 71 by the same margin.

    Guardiola may not be tempted to restore Aguero's place in the starting XI as long as newfound City hero Jesus continues to perform, a development his increasing number of owners will undoubtedly welcome.

