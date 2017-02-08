FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 21, In-Form Player Stats Revealed

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

A blaze in Belgian form sees Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku lead the attack in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest in-form lineup, where Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marek Hamsik also feature.

FUT 17 Team of the Week 21 is made up of the brightest players to have dazzled over the past seven days, and Hazard's solo golazo in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday has earned him a new 92 in-form rating.

Lukaku's four-goal outing in Everton's 6-3 domination of Bournemouth has also seen him rewarded with a fourth in-form of the season, while Mertens is bumped up to 88 after notching a hat-trick in Napoli's 7-1 drubbing of Bologna on Saturday.

EA Sports announced the Team of the Week 21 lineup in full on Wednesday:

Gabriel Jesus has also received his first FUT 17 in-form and is making up for lost time at Manchester City after a two-goal display in the 2-1 win over Swansea City saw him climb to 82, a scary prospect after he received a Ones To Watch upgrade.

The defence has a Bundesliga feel to it, meanwhile, as Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer guards the goal in his new 86-rated form, shielded by Greek compatriots Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburg) and Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

The Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A are all heavily prominent in the Team of the Week 21 starting XI, although there's not getting past the domination shown by Belgium's front three:

Serie A enthusiasts will take a liking to the midfield choices as Hamsik—who also scored three in Napoli's thrashing of Bologna—partners Juan Cuadrado of Juventus and Lazio playmaker Marco Parolo.

Read on for a breakdown of the Team of the Week 21 lineup in full, complete with a more in-depth look at some of its highlights.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 21 (3-4-3) Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Yann Sommer 84 86 GK - Bundesliga Borussia Monchengladbach Switzerland Jetro Willems 79 83 LB - Eredivisie PSV Netherlands Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84 86 > 87 CB - Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Greece Kyriakos Papadopoulos 79 83 CB - Bundesliga Hamburg Greece Henrikh Mkhitaryan 85 86 > 87 RM LM Premier League Manchester United Armenia Marek Hamsik 85 86 > 87 CM - Serie A Napoli Slovakia Marco Parolo 81 84 CM - Serie A Lazio Italy Juan Cuadrado 82 84 RM - Serie A Juventus Colombia Eden Hazard 88 89 > 90 > 91 > 92 LM LW Premier League Chelsea Belgium Romelu Lukaku 84 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 ST - Premier League Everton Belgium Dries Mertens 83 85 > 86 > 87 > 88 LW ST Serie A Napoli Belgium Substitutes Remy Vercoutre 77 82 GK - Ligue 1 Caen France Jonas 84 86 ST - Liga NOS Benfica Brazil Radamel Falcao 81 84 > 86 ST - Ligue 1 AS Monaco Colombia Juan Quintero 79 83 CAM - Liga NOS Porto Colombia Diego Castro 75 81 > 84 SS LM A-League Perth Glory Spain Fernando Torres 81 84 ST - La Liga Atletico Madrid Spain Gabriel Jesus 78 82 ST - Premier League Manchester City Brazil Reserves Mohamed Elyounoussi 72 74 LM RM Swiss Super League Basel Norway David Edwards 69 74 CAM CDM Championship Wolverhampton Wanderers Wales Olivier Myny 65 72 RM - Jupiler Pro League Waasland-Beveren Belgium Moussa Dembele 71 74 ST - Scottish Premiership Celtic France Tiquinho Soares 71 74 ST - Liga NOS Vitoria Guimaraes Brazil EA Sports

EA Sports confirmed to Bleacher Report that "Gabriel Jesus is currently available in his Ones To Watch form, which means that from Wednesday until Friday, his updated OTW item will be in packs. Once OTW ends on Friday at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET), his TOTW item will be in packs."

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

It's difficult to deny Chelsea superstar Hazard as one of Europe's finest players when he's in a good vein of form, and after a forgettable 2015-16 season, the winger is conjuring up his best once again at Stamford Bridge.

One need only ask the Arsenal defence if Hazard is deserving of his third in-form of the season. Sky Sports Statto broke down his contribution after an extremely valuable 3-1 win against Premier League contenders Arsenal:

Hazard's previous in-form saw him move into a striker role, but he's reverted back to his natural left wing position in Week 21, and younger brother Thorgan has nestled him among a set of other elite attackers:

It's easy to see why Hazard might challenge the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with pace and dribbling stats both easily exceeding 90, while his shooting and passing figures are also in that elite percentile.

Any Premier League team would be fortunate to have Hazard's newest edition in their lineup, while the forward setup in Team of the Week 21 means a new Belgian attack may be extremely sought-after.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United

Mkhitaryan scored the opener against Leicester. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Mkhitaryan's Premier League slump is well and truly behind him after he made a slow start to life in England, earning his second Team of the Week nomination and a second position change after being shifted to 87.

The Armenian netted a crucial opener leading up to half-time in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday, where he lined up initially at left midfield.

However, FIFA YouTuber Bateson87 posed Mkhitaryan would have been more suited to a berth in central attacking midfield:

It was through the middle that Mkhitaryan made his greatest impact on the day, but Statman Dave argued his latest position alteration is perhaps justified due to the ever-changing nature of his place in United's XI:

It's no surprise to see Mkhitaryan's dribbling has finally broken the 90 mark following his run to goal against the Foxes, while his passing, pace and shooting stats have been pushed to 88, 85 and 84, respectively.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has proved he's capable of outshining team-mates like Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his day, and a fearsome new 87-rated card is evidence of that.

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Jesus (middle) is earning rave reviews in the Premier League. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Rounding off our Premier League trio is City starlet Jesus, who justified manager Pep Guardiola's decision to bench Sergio Aguero in favour of the Brazilian with a match-winning two-goal display against the Swans.

Those who managed to unpack the South American's Ones To Watch card will already be smacking their lips at the prospect of things to come after his performance on Sunday pushed him further into the spotlight:

While his pace stat increasing to 88 is a welcome improvement, the most notable advances in Jesus' first Team of the Week show his shooting bouncing five points to 82, while his physical has increased to 71 by the same margin.

Guardiola may not be tempted to restore Aguero's place in the starting XI as long as newfound City hero Jesus continues to perform, a development his increasing number of owners will undoubtedly welcome.