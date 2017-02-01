    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Results Week 23: Wednesday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
    Clive Mason/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Manchester United failed to take full advantage of a number of their top-four rivals who dropped points on Tuesday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-battling Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

    Manchester City, on the other hand, were hugely impressive, thumping West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium.

    Meanwhile, Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City's 1-1 draw with Everton at the bet365 Stadium.

    Read on for a recap of the day's action, along with the updated Premier League standings and top scorers.

    EPL Week 23 Results: Wednesday Scores
    HomeResultAway
    West Ham United0-4Manchester City
    Manchester United0-0Hull City
    Stoke City1-1Everton
    EPL Top Scorers: Week 23
    PositionPlayerClubGoals
    T1Alexis SanchezArsenal15
    T1Diego CostaChelsea15
    3Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United14
    4Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur13
    T5Jermain DefoeSunderland12
    T5Romelu LukakuEverton12
    T7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur11
    T7Sergio AgueroManchester City11
    T9Eden HazardChelsea9
    T9Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    Premier League Table
    #TeamPlWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea23182348163256
    2Tottenham Hotspur23138245162947
    3Arsenal23145451252647
    4Liverpool23137352282446
    5Manchester City23144547281946
    6Manchester United23119333211242
    7Everton23107634241037
    8West Bromwich Albion239683129233
    9Stoke City237882935-629
    10Burnley2392122533-829
    11West Ham United2384112940-1128
    12Southampton2376102328-527
    13Watford2376102739-1227
    14Bournemouth2375113241-926
    15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
    16Leicester City2356122438-1421
    17Swansea City2363142852-2421
    18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
    19Hull City2345142047-2717
    20Sunderland2344152042-2216
    Wednesday Recap 

    Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all dropped points in Tuesday's Premier League action, giving Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side the perfect opportunity to close the gap on the UEFA Champions League spots.

    However, while they had their chances to beat Hull, United were largely poor on an evening when Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic enjoyed an excellent performance.

    The 32-year-old stopper kept out efforts from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in the first half, before denying the Frenchman again and keeping out a close-range Juan Mata effort after the break.

    United dominated proceedings but were simply not clinical enough. The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst pithily summarized a frustrating 90 minutes for the Old Trafford outfit:

    Stoke City had no such trouble in east London, as they swept West Ham aside in a brilliant display.

    The Hammers started well, looking to pinch an early goal, but it was Kevin De Bruyne who opened the scoring for Manchester City by sweeping home from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Gabriel Jesus in the 17th minute.

    Four minutes later David Silva fired in City's second, when Leroy Sane put it on a plate for the Spaniard after a run down the left flank.

    The newly signed Jesus then got in on the act in his first Premier League start, tapping home Raheem Sterling's ball six minutes from the break, before Yaya Toure converted from the penalty spot seven minutes after the hour.

    It was a fine performance from Pep Guardiola's side, and it drew them level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

    Crouch reached his landmark after just seven minutes of Wednesday's clash with the Toffees and celebrated in familiar style, having been set up for a simple finish by Marko Arnautovic, per BigSport:

    He nearly had a second when he volleyed just wide. Joel Robles also did brilliantly to keep out an Arnautovic effort that would have doubled Stoke City's lead.

    After 39 minutes it was Everton who found an equaliser, when Ryan Shawcross turned Seamus Coleman's cross into his own net. The game eventually finished in a draw. 

