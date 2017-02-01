Premier League Results Week 23: Wednesday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table
Manchester United failed to take full advantage of a number of their top-four rivals who dropped points on Tuesday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-battling Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Manchester City, on the other hand, were hugely impressive, thumping West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium.
Meanwhile, Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City's 1-1 draw with Everton at the bet365 Stadium.
Read on for a recap of the day's action, along with the updated Premier League standings and top scorers.
|EPL Week 23 Results: Wednesday Scores
|Home
|Result
|Away
|West Ham United
|0-4
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|0-0
|Hull City
|Stoke City
|1-1
|Everton
|BBC Sport
|EPL Top Scorers: Week 23
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|T1
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|15
|T1
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|14
|4
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|T5
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|12
|T5
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|12
|T7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|T7
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|11
|T9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|T9
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|PremierLeague.com
|Premier League Table
|#
|Team
|Pl
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|2
|3
|48
|16
|32
|56
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|13
|8
|2
|45
|16
|29
|47
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|14
|5
|4
|51
|25
|26
|47
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|7
|3
|52
|28
|24
|46
|5
|Manchester City
|23
|14
|4
|5
|47
|28
|19
|46
|6
|Manchester United
|23
|11
|9
|3
|33
|21
|12
|42
|7
|Everton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|34
|24
|10
|37
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|9
|6
|8
|31
|29
|2
|33
|9
|Stoke City
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|35
|-6
|29
|10
|Burnley
|23
|9
|2
|12
|25
|33
|-8
|29
|11
|West Ham United
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|28
|12
|Southampton
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23
|28
|-5
|27
|13
|Watford
|23
|7
|6
|10
|27
|39
|-12
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|5
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|23
|4
|9
|10
|19
|26
|-7
|21
|16
|Leicester City
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|21
|17
|Swansea City
|23
|6
|3
|14
|28
|52
|-24
|21
|18
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|4
|14
|32
|41
|-9
|19
|19
|Hull City
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|17
|20
|Sunderland
|23
|4
|4
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|16
|Sky Sports
Wednesday Recap
Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all dropped points in Tuesday's Premier League action, giving Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side the perfect opportunity to close the gap on the UEFA Champions League spots.
However, while they had their chances to beat Hull, United were largely poor on an evening when Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic enjoyed an excellent performance.
The 32-year-old stopper kept out efforts from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in the first half, before denying the Frenchman again and keeping out a close-range Juan Mata effort after the break.
United dominated proceedings but were simply not clinical enough. The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst pithily summarized a frustrating 90 minutes for the Old Trafford outfit:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Would be misleading to dwell on Mata miss. #mufc were so aimlessly unimaginative. Rooney substitution daft and disastrous. Ibrahimovic dire.2/1/2017, 10:00:31 PM
Stoke City had no such trouble in east London, as they swept West Ham aside in a brilliant display.
The Hammers started well, looking to pinch an early goal, but it was Kevin De Bruyne who opened the scoring for Manchester City by sweeping home from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Gabriel Jesus in the 17th minute.
Four minutes later David Silva fired in City's second, when Leroy Sane put it on a plate for the Spaniard after a run down the left flank.
The newly signed Jesus then got in on the act in his first Premier League start, tapping home Raheem Sterling's ball six minutes from the break, before Yaya Toure converted from the penalty spot seven minutes after the hour.
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Stop the damn fight. https://t.co/5GK7F3rPCV2/1/2017, 9:38:32 PM
It was a fine performance from Pep Guardiola's side, and it drew them level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.
Crouch reached his landmark after just seven minutes of Wednesday's clash with the Toffees and celebrated in familiar style, having been set up for a simple finish by Marko Arnautovic, per BigSport:
BigSport @BigSportGB
We've been waiting far too long for this. Peter Crouch bringing out the robot to celebrate his 100th Premier League goal 🙌 https://t.co/ABy4G7BfRO2/1/2017, 8:14:40 PM
He nearly had a second when he volleyed just wide. Joel Robles also did brilliantly to keep out an Arnautovic effort that would have doubled Stoke City's lead.
After 39 minutes it was Everton who found an equaliser, when Ryan Shawcross turned Seamus Coleman's cross into his own net. The game eventually finished in a draw.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!