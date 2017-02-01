Premier League Results Week 23: Wednesday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United failed to take full advantage of a number of their top-four rivals who dropped points on Tuesday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-battling Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were hugely impressive, thumping West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal in Stoke City's 1-1 draw with Everton at the bet365 Stadium.

Read on for a recap of the day's action, along with the updated Premier League standings and top scorers.

EPL Week 23 Results: Wednesday Scores Home Result Away West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City Manchester United 0-0 Hull City Stoke City 1-1 Everton BBC Sport

EPL Top Scorers: Week 23 Position Player Club Goals T1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 T1 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 14 4 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 T5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 T5 Romelu Lukaku Everton 12 T7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 11 T7 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 T9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 T9 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 PremierLeague.com

Premier League Table # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 32 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 29 47 3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 26 47 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 24 46 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 19 46 6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 12 42 7 Everton 23 10 7 6 34 24 10 37 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 2 33 9 Stoke City 23 7 8 8 29 35 -6 29 10 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 -8 29 11 West Ham United 23 8 4 11 29 40 -11 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 -5 27 13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 -12 27 14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 -9 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 -7 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 -14 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 -24 21 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 -9 19 19 Hull City 23 4 5 14 20 47 -27 17 20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 -22 16 Sky Sports

Wednesday Recap

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all dropped points in Tuesday's Premier League action, giving Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side the perfect opportunity to close the gap on the UEFA Champions League spots.

However, while they had their chances to beat Hull, United were largely poor on an evening when Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic enjoyed an excellent performance.

The 32-year-old stopper kept out efforts from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in the first half, before denying the Frenchman again and keeping out a close-range Juan Mata effort after the break.

United dominated proceedings but were simply not clinical enough. The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst pithily summarized a frustrating 90 minutes for the Old Trafford outfit:

Stoke City had no such trouble in east London, as they swept West Ham aside in a brilliant display.

The Hammers started well, looking to pinch an early goal, but it was Kevin De Bruyne who opened the scoring for Manchester City by sweeping home from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Gabriel Jesus in the 17th minute.

Four minutes later David Silva fired in City's second, when Leroy Sane put it on a plate for the Spaniard after a run down the left flank.

The newly signed Jesus then got in on the act in his first Premier League start, tapping home Raheem Sterling's ball six minutes from the break, before Yaya Toure converted from the penalty spot seven minutes after the hour.

It was a fine performance from Pep Guardiola's side, and it drew them level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

Crouch reached his landmark after just seven minutes of Wednesday's clash with the Toffees and celebrated in familiar style, having been set up for a simple finish by Marko Arnautovic, per BigSport:

He nearly had a second when he volleyed just wide. Joel Robles also did brilliantly to keep out an Arnautovic effort that would have doubled Stoke City's lead.

After 39 minutes it was Everton who found an equaliser, when Ryan Shawcross turned Seamus Coleman's cross into his own net. The game eventually finished in a draw.