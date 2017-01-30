European Club Rankings: Barcelona Drop Again, Liverpool Plummet, Chelsea Rise

2 of 18

25. Real Sociedad (-1)

Two defeats in a row for La Real, but there's no shame in it. One was to Barcelona, the other was to Real Madrid.

24. AC Milan (-2)

AC Milan's 2-1 defeat to Udinese means it's three on the bounce for head coach Vincenzo Montella. Two came against Napoli and Juventus, admittedly, but it's not a good look.

23. Lazio (-3)

Losing to Juventus last week was excusable, but a 1-0 home defeat to Chievo—courtesy of a late strike by Roberto Inglese—hurts your stock.

22. Inter Milan (New)

If you start the Serie A table from when Frank de Boer was sacked at the San Siro, Inter are top. Stefano Pioli just keeps winning games.

21. OGC Nice (+2)

Nice's first win of 2017 (in five attempts) stops their slide down the ranking. It came at an ideal time, too, as AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain played each other hours later and drew.