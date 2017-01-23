European Club Rankings: Barcelona, Monaco and Roma on the Up

1 of 18

David Ramos/Getty Images

With every top European league now back in action, perhaps it shouldn't have surprised anyone to see the goals flying in across the continent. Benfica, AS Monaco, RB Leipzig and Barcelona all plundered freely to make the weekend's action thoroughly enjoyable.

Real Madrid's second loss of the season—at home to Celta Vigo, of all the scenarios—also places their position as the top-ranked team in serious jeopardy. Barcelona and Bayern Munich look to ready to pounce.

The rankings are now season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions of the European Club Rankings only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this version tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.