Premier League Player Rankings: Chelsea and Tottenham Stars Move Up En Masse

Diego Costa's absence from Chelsea's matchday squad against Leicester City sent the fear of God through Blues fans and fantasy football players alike, but Antonio Conte's men got on just fine without him. Pedro, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso stepped up in his absence.
Does the Spain international striker lose his spot atop our Premier League player rankings as a result? You'll have to flick through and see.
Ranking Criteria
- It's a season-long ranking based on performances over the entire campaign—no longer does it take into account a four-six week period of form (like previous editions did). Therefore, whoever is No. 1 is effectively our choice for Player of the Season should the campaign finish this week.
- Only Premier League form is considered—no Champions League, no domestic cups and certainly no international football.
- We pore over hours of film to accurately grade the players on a weekly basis. All teams are covered properly and experts are sought out for advice as and when required.
- Performing well on a consistent basis is key. Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Dele Alli, who have endured poor patches spanning months this season, have a lot of work to do in order to set the record straight.
- A player must have meaningfully participated (started or played in excess of 20 minutes) in more than 50 per cent of his team's games to be eligible for the ranking. You wouldn't christen anyone Player of the Season having played less than half the games.