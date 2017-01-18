Premier League Player Rankings: Chelsea and Tottenham Stars Move Up En Masse

40. Michael Keane, Burnley (Previously unranked)

Marshalled Southampton's speedy attack well on Saturday, particularly when it came to dealing with Shane Long's channel runs and cutbacks.

39. Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool (Previously unranked)

Wijnaldum missed a couple of gilt-edged chances to win Liverpool the game against Manchester United, but he did play extremely well in all other areas.

38. Tom Heaton, Burnley (Previously unranked)

Man-mountain Heaton had to be at his best to deny Southampton a goal on Saturday, making a couple of superb saves at crucial moments.

37. Juan Mata, Manchester United (-4)

Came off the bench to good effect against Liverpool, bringing a calm to his side's passing game in the final third.

36. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (Stay)

To his credit, he did everything he could to create a goal in the first half against Everton, sending in some brilliant low crosses. He disappeared in the second period, though.