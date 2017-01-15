EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 21 Matches

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal became the big winners of Week 21 on Sunday despite not playing, as Manchester United and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw and Manchester City were humiliated by Everton.

Both results aided the rest of the title hopefuls greatly, leaving the Blues seven points clear at the top and the rest of the top six within five points of each other. Everton move up to seventh place but still sit well behind the Red Devils.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

Sunday Results Home Score Away Everton 4-0 Manchester City Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 30 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 29 45 3 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 25 45 4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 26 44 5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 15 42 6 Manchester United 21 11 7 3 12 40 7 Everton 21 9 6 6 9 33 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 0 29 9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 -6 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 -8 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 -7 25 12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 -9 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 -7 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 -13 23 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 -5 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 -10 16 18 Hull City 21 4 4 13 -25 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 -20 15 20 Swansea City 21 4 3 14 -26 15 BBC Sport

Recap

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for the Red Devils, who fell behind rivals Liverpool courtesy of a James Milner penalty.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paul Pogba endured a nightmare outing, giving away the penalty and missing several key chances. He also could―and perhaps should―have been sent off for a foul off the ball on Jordan Henderson.

Sports writer Liam Canning was brutally honest in his assessment of Pogba, who had been in fine form for weeks up until Sunday:

Woeful day at the office for Pogba. He was a passenger in a game that was played around him. Failed to make his mark in a huge game. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 15, 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also missed several good chances for the Red Devils, while Simon Mignolet was one of the standout performers for the visitors, along with Milner.

The match had an excellent flow to it, but Liverpool always appeared to be in control, and with 10 minutes left to play, the win seemed in the bag.

Antonio Valencia and Ibrahimovic had other plans, however, combining for the equaliser. The former was clearly offside during the build-up, but as shared by Richard Keys of BeIN Sports, the assistant was in a dreadful position to deal with the situation:

What's the lino doing? Valencia is off-side in the build up to that equaliser. Great game mind. pic.twitter.com/5RASIzjF6s — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 15, 2017

Overall, the result was fair, alhough it won't help either team much, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all winning comfortably on Saturday.

City had a far worse afternoon at Goodison Park, as Everton embarrassed manager Pep Guardiola and his troops, winning 4-0.

Romelu Lukaku, Tom Davies, Kevin Mirallas and Ademola Lookman all scored, the latter doing so on his Premier League debut. He was understandably ecstatic:

✅ Premier league debut ✅ 1st Premier league goal , God is Great 🙌🏾 #EFC pic.twitter.com/gdQtVfV7LU — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) January 15, 2017

It was a dreadful outing from the Citizens, who came up against a relatively young and inexperienced midfield but were overrun from the opening whistle. Defensively, City had no answers for Lukaku's movement, and Everton seemingly scored at will.

City now sit 10 points behind Chelsea, and while just about everyone inside the top six is still alive in the title race, their chances of turning their season around are vanishing fast.