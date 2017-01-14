EPL Results Week 21: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez joined Chelsea's Diego Costa at the top of the Premier League's top scorer's standings, as the Chilean found the net in the 4-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

Costa didn't feature for Chelsea, who cruised to a 3-0 win over defending champions Leicester City. Tottenham Hotspur easily beat West Bromwich Albion, and Southampton lost against Burnley.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Premier League Results: Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion Burnley 1-0 Southampton Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea BBC Sport

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 +30 52 2 Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 +29 45 3 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 +26 44 4 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 +25 44 5 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 +19 42 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 +12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 +5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 0 29 9 Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 -6 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 -8 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 -7 25 12 West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 -9 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 -7 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 -13 23 15 Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 -5 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 -10 16 18 Hull 21 4 4 13 20 45 -25 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 -20 15 20 Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 -26 15 WhoScored.com

Here are the Premier League's top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 14 1 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 3 Harry Kane Spurs 13 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man. United 13 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 6 Romelu Lukaku Everton 11 6 Sergio Aguero Man. City 11 8 Dele Alli Spurs 10 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 9 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Full-back Marcos Alonso stole the show for the Blues, who were without star striker and top scorer Costa. The Spaniard scored an early goal to give Chelsea the lead and added to his tally after the break, shocking fans and pundits alike.

Bleacher Report UK pulled out this meme:

Live look at those who have Marcos Alonso on their fantasy team. 😎 pic.twitter.com/bzqPP2XqJs — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 14, 2017

The in-form Pedro added a third goal, as the Blues didn't need their top attacking option to beat the Foxes. With the win, Chelsea once again hold a seven-point lead over the pack, with Liverpool yet to feature in Week 21.

It was a good day for the two rivals from north London, who both bagged routine 4-0 wins. Arsenal cruised to the finish line in Wales, where Swansea City managed to score two own-goals.

Star forwards Olivier Giroud and Sanchez chipped in with goals of their own, continuing their fine form this season. Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, youngster Alex Iwobi also impressed:

Alex Iwobi with another mature performance for Arsenal today. #BIG17 coming up with the goods when it matters. https://t.co/U7IwnKB0QV pic.twitter.com/pYMNMYZVYa — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 14, 2017

Earlier in the day, Tottenham blew West Bromwich Albion out of the water at home, courtesy of a hat-trick by Harry Kane.

As shared by Bleacher Report UK, the England international has been on fire lately:

Harry Kane 🔥

⚽️⚽️⚽️

13 goals in last 13 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gZjVMCjtOD — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 14, 2017

Gareth McAuley aided the hosts' bid for a win with an early own-goal, and Spurs were rarely troubled from that point onwards.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Spurs, however, as star defender Jan Vertonghen left the pitch with a knee injury in the second half. Manager Mauricio Pochettino weighed in on the incident, per the club's official Twitter account:

Mauricio: "We're all very sad about Jan's injury. It was bad luck. We need to wait & assess him tomorrow and Monday. We'll look after him." — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2017

Joey Barton scored the only goal in Burnley's shock win over Southampton, and West Ham United responded to the controversy surrounding Dimitri Payet with a resounding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

As shared by Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail, the club took full precautions, even guarding an image of the France international following his decision not to play for the club until he receives a transfer:

Man marking for Dimitri Payet pic.twitter.com/eA8tqelLXW — Matt Barlow (@Matt_Barlow_DM) January 14, 2017

Andy Carroll responded with a wonder goal, scoring a brilliant overhead kick that will be among the candidates for the Goal of the Season award. Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini added their names to the scoresheet.

Manchester United will play host to rivals Liverpool on Sunday while Everton play Manchester City.