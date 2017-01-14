EPL Table: Saturday's Week 21 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Arsenal moved into the Premier League's top four on Saturday as they beat Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur moved up to second as they did the same against West Bromwich Albion thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Hull City and Stoke City enjoyed 3-1 wins over Bournemouth and Sunderland, respectively, and West Ham United eased their troubles with a 3-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Burnley beat Southampton 1-0, while Middlesbrough and Watford played out a 0-0 draw.

Here is confirmation of the results and the latest standings:

Premier League Week 21 Results Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion Burnley 1-0 Southampton Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace Leicester City vs. Chelsea BBC Sport

Updated Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 20 16 1 3 42 15 +27 49 2 Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 +29 45 3 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 +26 44 4 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 +25 44 5 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 +19 42 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 +12 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 +5 30 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 0 29 9 Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 -6 27 10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 -8 26 11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 -7 25 12 West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 -9 25 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 -7 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 -13 23 15 Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 -7 21 16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 -5 20 17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 -10 16 18 Hull 21 4 4 13 20 45 -25 16 19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 -20 15 20 Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 -26 15 WhoScored.com

Saturday Recap

Olivier Giroud's close-range effort after 37 minutes gave Arsenal a lead they perhaps did not deserve at Swansea. The Frenchman continues to prove divisive despite his form, as noted by Bleacher Report UK's James McNicholas:

5 in 5 for Giroud. And I’d probably still drop him. Football is weird. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 14, 2017

The Gunners stepped up their performance in the second half quickly and added to their lead, with Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton diverting the goal into their own net from Alex Iwobi's shot and then cross.

Alexis Sanchez's volley from close range made it 4-0. ESPN FC's Mattias Karen reflected on the result:

Comfortable win in the end, but a sharper team than Swansea could have punished Arsenal in first 20 minutes. #SCFCvAFC — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 14, 2017

Spurs needed just 12 minutes to take the lead as they dominated the Baggies from start to finish, with Kane finding the back of the net after being picked out in space by Christian Eriksen's through ball.

Eriksen's own effort was turned in by Gareth McAuley soon after, and Kane should have added to his tally with six more shots on goal by half-time, which Match of the Day pundits Phil Neville and Alan Shearer noted:

Kane could have had 5 goals already — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) January 14, 2017

Could have had five, should have had three! https://t.co/hCYnCmsygp — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 14, 2017

Kane would score twice more late on, converting Kyle Walker's cross before volleying home a lovely lofted ball from Dele Alli.

Squawka Football captured the numbers behind the striker's sensational outing:

Harry Kane's game by numbers vs. West Brom:



11 shots

3 goals

2 take-ons

2 chances created

1 match ball



Top-class striker. 👊 pic.twitter.com/sxzv2ssmyo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2017

Stoke were 3-0 up after just 34 minutes. Marko Arnautovic struck after quarter of an hour, turning in his own rebound after seeing his initial effort kept out by Vito Mannone.

Seven minutes later, Arnautovic completed a sublime team move, evading the Black Cats' defence with one-twos with Xherdan Shaqiri and then Peter Crouch before tucking home.

Crouch added the third with a header before Jermain Defoe finished one-on-one shortly before the break, but Sunderland were unable to mount a comeback. The Daily Mail's Craig Hope believes the Black Cats are in serious danger of going down:

FT: SAFC 1 Stoke 3 - A bit like Sunderland's defending, even the full-time boos were half-hearted. This smacked of relegation. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 14, 2017

Junior Stanislas got Bournemouth off to the perfect start at the KCOM Stadium when he converted a penalty just three minutes in after Harry Maguire felled Ryan Fraser, but Abel Hernandez's header ensured the teams would go in level at half-time.

A curling finish from Hernandez put the Tigers in front five minutes after the restart, and Hull sealed the win when Tom Huddlestone's shot deflected in off Tyrone Mings.

West Ham went ahead against Palace thanks to Sofiane Feghouli's first Premier League goal, and two stunning efforts from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini—an acrobatic volley and an exquisite lob—ensured they enjoyed their first win since Boxing Day.

Michail Antonio hailed his team-mate's effort:

There was little to separate Watford and Boro in an uninspiring affair at Vicarage Road, and Burnley and Southampton looked to be heading for the same scoreline until Joey Barton's late free-kick crept in courtesy of a deflection.

The Saints have now lost four games in succession, but with Leicester City and Swansea City comprising their next two league fixtures, they'll have the chance to turn things around in the coming weeks.