EPL Table: Saturday's Week 21 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Arsenal moved into the Premier League's top four on Saturday as they beat Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur moved up to second as they did the same against West Bromwich Albion thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick.
Elsewhere, Hull City and Stoke City enjoyed 3-1 wins over Bournemouth and Sunderland, respectively, and West Ham United eased their troubles with a 3-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.
Burnley beat Southampton 1-0, while Middlesbrough and Watford played out a 0-0 draw.
Here is confirmation of the results and the latest standings:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Burnley
|1-0
|Southampton
|Hull City
|3-1
|Bournemouth
|Sunderland
|1-3
|Stoke City
|Swansea City
|0-4
|Arsenal
|Watford
|0-0
|Middlesbrough
|West Ham United
|3-0
|Crystal Palace
|Leicester City
|vs.
|Chelsea
BBC Sport
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|20
|16
|1
|3
|42
|15
|+27
|49
|2
|Tottenham
|21
|13
|6
|2
|43
|14
|+29
|45
|3
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|5
|3
|48
|22
|+26
|44
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|5
|2
|48
|23
|+25
|44
|5
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|41
|22
|+19
|42
|6
|Manchester United
|20
|11
|6
|3
|31
|19
|+12
|39
|7
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|28
|23
|+5
|30
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|0
|29
|9
|Stoke
|21
|7
|6
|8
|27
|33
|-6
|27
|10
|Burnley
|21
|8
|2
|11
|23
|31
|-8
|26
|11
|Bournemouth
|21
|7
|4
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|25
|12
|West Ham
|21
|7
|4
|10
|26
|35
|-9
|25
|13
|Southampton
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|26
|-7
|24
|14
|Watford
|21
|6
|5
|10
|23
|36
|-13
|23
|15
|Leicester
|20
|5
|6
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|21
|4
|8
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|20
|17
|Crystal Palace
|21
|4
|4
|13
|30
|40
|-10
|16
|18
|Hull
|21
|4
|4
|13
|20
|45
|-25
|16
|19
|Sunderland
|21
|4
|3
|14
|20
|40
|-20
|15
|20
|Swansea
|21
|4
|3
|14
|23
|49
|-26
|15
WhoScored.com
Saturday Recap
Olivier Giroud's close-range effort after 37 minutes gave Arsenal a lead they perhaps did not deserve at Swansea. The Frenchman continues to prove divisive despite his form, as noted by Bleacher Report UK's James McNicholas:
5 in 5 for Giroud. And I’d probably still drop him. Football is weird.— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 14, 2017
The Gunners stepped up their performance in the second half quickly and added to their lead, with Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton diverting the goal into their own net from Alex Iwobi's shot and then cross.
Alexis Sanchez's volley from close range made it 4-0. ESPN FC's Mattias Karen reflected on the result:
Comfortable win in the end, but a sharper team than Swansea could have punished Arsenal in first 20 minutes. #SCFCvAFC— Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 14, 2017
Spurs needed just 12 minutes to take the lead as they dominated the Baggies from start to finish, with Kane finding the back of the net after being picked out in space by Christian Eriksen's through ball.
Eriksen's own effort was turned in by Gareth McAuley soon after, and Kane should have added to his tally with six more shots on goal by half-time, which Match of the Day pundits Phil Neville and Alan Shearer noted:
Kane could have had 5 goals already— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) January 14, 2017
Could have had five, should have had three! https://t.co/hCYnCmsygp— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 14, 2017
Kane would score twice more late on, converting Kyle Walker's cross before volleying home a lovely lofted ball from Dele Alli.
Squawka Football captured the numbers behind the striker's sensational outing:
Harry Kane's game by numbers vs. West Brom:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2017
11 shots
3 goals
2 take-ons
2 chances created
1 match ball
Top-class striker. 👊 pic.twitter.com/sxzv2ssmyo
Stoke were 3-0 up after just 34 minutes. Marko Arnautovic struck after quarter of an hour, turning in his own rebound after seeing his initial effort kept out by Vito Mannone.
Seven minutes later, Arnautovic completed a sublime team move, evading the Black Cats' defence with one-twos with Xherdan Shaqiri and then Peter Crouch before tucking home.
Crouch added the third with a header before Jermain Defoe finished one-on-one shortly before the break, but Sunderland were unable to mount a comeback. The Daily Mail's Craig Hope believes the Black Cats are in serious danger of going down:
FT: SAFC 1 Stoke 3 - A bit like Sunderland's defending, even the full-time boos were half-hearted. This smacked of relegation.— Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 14, 2017
Junior Stanislas got Bournemouth off to the perfect start at the KCOM Stadium when he converted a penalty just three minutes in after Harry Maguire felled Ryan Fraser, but Abel Hernandez's header ensured the teams would go in level at half-time.
A curling finish from Hernandez put the Tigers in front five minutes after the restart, and Hull sealed the win when Tom Huddlestone's shot deflected in off Tyrone Mings.
West Ham went ahead against Palace thanks to Sofiane Feghouli's first Premier League goal, and two stunning efforts from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini—an acrobatic volley and an exquisite lob—ensured they enjoyed their first win since Boxing Day.
Michail Antonio hailed his team-mate's effort:
Great home win. What a strike by @AndyTCarroll #COYI ⚒ @WestHamUtd @premierleague pic.twitter.com/naN8XD8ks4— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 14, 2017
There was little to separate Watford and Boro in an uninspiring affair at Vicarage Road, and Burnley and Southampton looked to be heading for the same scoreline until Joey Barton's late free-kick crept in courtesy of a deflection.
The Saints have now lost four games in succession, but with Leicester City and Swansea City comprising their next two league fixtures, they'll have the chance to turn things around in the coming weeks.