MLS SuperDraft 2017: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

Rich Barnes/Getty Images
Expansion club Minnesota United made UCLA forward Abu Danladi the top overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. Syracuse defender Miles Robinson was the second player off the board to fellow expansion team Atlanta United.

Danladi and Robinson represented the first of 44 selections made during Friday's event, which covered the first two rounds. The third and fourth rounds are scheduled to get completed Tuesday through a conference call involving the league's 22 franchises.

Let's check out a complete list of picks made Friday in L.A. That's followed by a recap of some notable selections and a look at the social-media reaction to the annual showcase of incoming players.

                                  

Draft Results

2017 MLS SuperDraft: Round 1 and 2 Results
Pick Club Selection
- Round 1 -
1 Minnesota United Abu Danladi, F, UCLA
2 Atlanta United Miles Robinson, D, Syracuse
3 New York City FC Jonathan Lewis, F, Akron
4 Portland Timbers Jeremy Ebobisse, F, Duke
5 Columbus Crew Lalas Abubakar, D, Dayton
6 San Jose Earthquakes Jackson Yueill, M, UCLA
7 Vancouver Whitecaps Jakob Nerwinski, D, UConn
8 Atlanta United Julian Gressel, M, Providence
9 Columbus Crew Niko Hansen, F, New Mexico
10 Houston Dynamo Joe Holland, M, Hofstra
11 Chicago Fire Daniel Johnson, M, Louisville
12 D.C. United Chris Odoi-Atsem, D, Maryland
13 Real Salt Lake Reagan Dunk, D, Denver
14 Sporting Kansas City Colton Storm, D, UNC
15 Colorado Rapids Sam Hamilton, M, Denver
16 New York City FC Kwame Awuah, M, UConn
17 New York Red Bulls Zeiko Lewis, M, Boston College
18 FC Dallas Jacori Hayes, M, Wake Forest
19 Montreal Impact Nick DePuy, F, UC Santa Barbara
20 New England Revolution Brian Wright, F, Vermont
21 Toronto FC Brandon Aubrey, D, Notre Dame
22 Seattle Sounders Brian Nana-Sinkam, D, Stanford
- Round 2 -
23 Minnesota United Alec Ferrell, G, Wake Forest
24 Colorado Rapids Liam Callahan, D, Syracuse
25 Philadelphia Union Marcus Epps, M, South Florida
26 Chicago Fire Stefan Cleveland, G, Louisville
27 Chicago Fire Guillermo Delgado, F, Delaware
28 San Jose Earthquakes Lindo Mfeka, M, South Florida
29 Vancouver Whitecaps Francis de Vries, D, St. Francis
30 Houston Dynamo Jake McGuire, G, Tulsa
31 New England Revolution Napo Matsoso, M, Kentucky
32 Portland Timbers Michael Amick, D, UCLA
33 Philadelphia Union Aaron Jones, D, Clemson
34 D.C. United Eric Klenofsky, G, Monmouth
35 Real Salt Lake Justin Schmidt, D, Washington
36 Houston Dynamo Danilo Radjen, D, Akron
37 FC Dallas Walker Hume, D, UNC
38 New York City FC Jalen Brown, F, Xavier
39 New York Red Bulls Ethan Kutler, F, Colgate
40 FC Dallas Adonijah Reid, F, ANB Futbol Academy
41 Montreal Impact Shamit Shome, M, FC Edmonton
42 Minnesota United Thomas de Villardi, M, Delaware
43 D.C. United Jo Vetle Rimstad, D, Radford
44 Seattle Sounders Dominic Oduro, D, FC Nordsjaelland

MLSSoccer.com

                         

Recap and Reaction

Danladi is coming off a strong junior campaign with the Bruins during which he tallied a team-high seven goals and two assists across 11 appearances. In all, he found the net 18 times and assisted on 18 more goals in his three years at UCLA.

The Ghana native could step right in to a key attacking role for the Loons. Although there's always a learning period when a young prospect starts going up against experienced professional players, his vision and playmaking ability make him ready for the challenge.

Minnesota United passed along a message from Danladi to the supporters:

The Pac-12 Network provided a glimpse at his attacking skills back in November:

While Minnesota opted for offense with its first MLS pick, Atlanta United went the opposite direction to select Robinson. The 6'2'', 185-pound defender was an immense physical presence at the collegiate level en route to winning the 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

His stature gives him the look of a future stalwart center back at the pro level, but he does bring some offensive skill to the table, as well. He racked up four goals and an assist for the Orange in 2016.

Major League Soccer relayed an interview with Robinson after his selection:

Bay Area broadcaster Tim Swartz is bullish on the defender, including at the international level:

New York City FC pulled off a trade with the Chicago Fire to acquire the third pick. The club made the decision to take Akron forward Jonathan Lewis, a surprising choice based on the side's immense defending woes across its first two years in MLS.

That said, there's no doubting Lewis' long-term potential. He was one of the nation's best distributors, accumulating 12 assists in 22 games for the Zips in 2016. He also scored a pair of goals during his freshman season.

Glenn Crooks of WFAN showcased comments from the winger, who was named the top player at the MLS Scouting Combine, about manager Patrick Vieira's potential vision after the pick:

Ives Galarcep of Goal USA analyzed the selection:

In all, the first round featured the selection of six forwards, eight midfielders and eight defenders. Three schools—UCLA, Connecticut and Denver—tied for the lead with two players apiece taken inside the round's 22 picks.

Alec Ferrell became the first goalkeeper taken by Minnesota with the first selection in Round 2. Andy Greder of St. Paul Pioneer Press passed on further details about the Wake Forest standout:

Every team will hope the players it drafted Friday will eventually make an impression on their club. Though in some cases, it could take multiple years before they develop enough to do so. Finding valuable depth through the draft is critical to success in MLS.

That said, the picks are even more important for Minnesota and Atlanta. Those front offices were tasked with trying to secure future faces of the franchise as they build from the ground up. Danladi and Robinson are saddled with those expectations but should prove worth the investment.

                                                  

