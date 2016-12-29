EPL Week 19 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Liverpool's game against Manchester City highlights the Premier League fixtures over the New Year's period. The two title contenders meet at Anfield on New Year's Eve, both hoping to keep pace with leaders Chelsea.

It won't be easy, though, not when the Blues will be hosting Stoke City earlier in the day. Given Chelsea's current rampant form, including a club-record 12 straight wins in the league, the leaders have to be expected to pick up three more points.

Fourth-placed Arsenal will be keeping a close eye on these games before facing Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1. The Gunners are still in the title race despite trailing Chelsea by nine points.

Here's the full list of fixtures for Week 19, along with picks, followed by a look at some of the key players to watch:

EPL Fixtures and Picks: Week 19 Date Match Time (GMT/ET) Pick Friday, December 30 Hull City vs. Everton 8 p.m./3 p.m. Everton Saturday, December 31 Burnley vs. Sunderland 3 p.m./10 a.m. Draw Saturday, December 31 Chelsea vs. Stoke City 3 p.m./10 a.m. Chelsea Saturday, December 31 Leicester City vs. West Ham United 3 p.m./10 a.m. Draw Saturday, December 31 Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough 3 p.m. /10 a.m. United Saturday, December 31 Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion 3 p.m./10 a.m. Draw Saturday, December 31 Swansea City vs. Bournemouth 3 p.m./10 a.m. Swansea Saturday, December 31 Liverpool vs. Manchester City 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Draw Sunday, January 1 Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Spurs Sunday, January 1 Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 4 p.m./11a.m. Arsenal PremierLeague.com

Yaya Toure

Manchester City have been revived in the title race since manager Pep Guardiola began turning to midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure more often. Guardiola and the Ivory Coast man initially endured a frosty relationship, with Toure left out of City's squad for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

However, Toure has been a key figure in recent matches. The 33-year-old was outstanding during the 2-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month. He also scored a penalty to cap a dominant display in a 3-0 away win over Hull City last time out.

Sky Sports Statto confirmed how influential Toure was against the Tigers:

Man of the match, @ManCity's Yaya Toure

121 touches

106 passes, 89% accuracy

60th PL goal

City won all 5 PL games he's started this season pic.twitter.com/z7hDShGxU5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 26, 2016

Toure's performance even prompted words of praise from his manager. Guardiola told Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Harry West): "He's a huge personality, and he always plays with good intelligence. Congratulations because you did well in giving man of the match to Yaya."

The player himself believes the game at Anfield will be akin to a cup final, according to Phil Thomas of The Sun: “So for me this game is almost a final of the Premier League."

Toure can push this de facto final City's way by helping the away side control the passing on Merseyside. Specifically, he must dovetail well with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne to ensure City move the ball quickly and render Liverpool's relentless pressing moot.

Granit Xhaka

Like City, Arsenal must look to a rock in midfield for help getting back into the title race. Summer signing Granit Xhaka can provide the help, but he first needs to make a crucial role his own.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images Xhaka is quietly becoming a vital figure for Arsenal.

Xhaka's remit has to be replacing Santi Cazorla as the reliable and inventive ballplayer from deep midfield areas. Spanish pass-master Cazorla has been missed while he treats a troublesome Achilles ailment.

The Gunners have been reduced to pedestrian and predictable passing without Cazorla creatively recycling possession between the lines. Xhaka is under pressure to do the same.

He certainly hasn't shirked his responsibility to get on the ball, proved by his effort during the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day. Squawka detailed how heavily the Switzerland international was involved:

Granit Xhaka's 134 passes vs West Brom is the most completed by a single player in a Premier League game since 20th May, 2015. pic.twitter.com/VzpWL6WNNW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2016

A key facet of Xhaka's game is the ability to play accurate, long passes. His raking delivery can release fleet-footed forwards such as Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott behind a defence. It's the essence of the counter-style game the Gunners have been playing this season.

Xhaka's ability to go long is also invaluable in breaking down teams who sit deep and pack numbers behind the ball. It's what Palace are likely to do under new manager Sam Allardyce in their match at the Emirates.

Xhaka can punish the tactic by bypassing the congestion in the middle with some long balls from deep. Squawka's Jake Entwistle pointed out how the "24-year-old has completed 59 long balls this season, at least 28 more than any other outfield Arsenal player."

Xhaka needs to emerge as Arsenal's chief conductor in the middle. If the process continues against Palace, the Gunners will claim three precious points.

Every title contender within touching distance of Chelsea must avoid slip-ups while there seems to be no end in sight to the Blues' winning run. Chelsea won't lose top spot this week, but one of the chasing pack has to close the gap.