Red Sox's Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Since starting the season with a 10-19 record, the Boston Red Sox have been playing much better in recent weeks, though they hit a bump last week when they lost three of five to the Baltimore Orioles.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the front office handles things if they are still hovering around the .500 mark when the trade deadline rolls around, or if they will make a definitive move toward contending or non-contending in the coming weeks.

The biggest red flags on the roster right now stem from a lack of production by the outfielders, a shaky late-inning relief corps and some durability questions surrounding the starting rotation.

Ahead, we'll dive a bit deeper into the issues the Red Sox will need to navigate as the 2022 season continues to unfold.