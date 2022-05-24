2022 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

0 of 32

Doug Benc/Associated Press

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and we happen to be witnessing a fantastic period at the position. Longtime standouts like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still playing at a high level, while youngsters like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert represent the next generation of superstars.

Of course, not every team has a top-tier signal-caller or even a franchise quarterback. They have to put someone under center, though, even if their statistical outputs won't match up to the guys in the top tier.

How might those numbers look? Below, you'll find stat projections for all 32 projected starters in 2022 based on past production, supporting cast, scheme, health and any other relevant player- or team-specific factors.

For teams without a clear-cut starter, we'll focus on the player we believe will start the majority of games this coming season.

All projections are for 17 games unless otherwise noted. Entries are listed in alphabetical order by team.