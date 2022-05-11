Ranking the NFL's Best Bargain Adds of the 2022 Offseason

0 of 7

Everyone loves a great deal. It's why dollar stores and early-bird specials exist, and it's why sleepers are a common topic in fantasy football. As in life, great bargains are sought after in the NFL.

They can help construct a winning roster by adding talent and preserving salary-cap space and/or draft capital. Back in 2012, for example, the Seattle Seahawks got a bargain by taking quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round. Not only did this give Seattle a franchise quarterback on an affordable rookie contract, but it also allowed the Seahawks to grab defensive staples Bruce Irvin and Bobby Wagner in the first two rounds.

Less than two years later, Wilson was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

While it's impossible to know which steal is going to deliver a championship in the next couple of campaigns, we've seen some tremendous values during the 2022 offseason. Here, we'll rank the top seven based on factors like price point, positional value, team needs and any relevant related roster moves.

Trades, free-agent signings and draft picks are all fair game. And while these might not all go down as the best moves of the 2022 offseason—we have another list for that—each was a bona fide bargain.

