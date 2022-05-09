Lions Rumors: Execs Believe Jameson Williams Will Return from Injury in October

David Becker/Getty Images

Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, and his status for the 2022 season remains in question. But it appears likely that the young wide receiver will make an appearance at some point during his rookie campaign.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Most execs I spoke to believe October is the sweet spot for his return from a torn ACL, maybe November. Williams told reporters he'll be ready for training camp, which he very well could be. His recovery is going smoothly. But Detroit will likely ramp up his activity slowly until he is completely ready."

