Ranking the 7 Best Moves of the 2022 NFL Offseason

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Where to begin? This amount of player movement seen during this year's NFL offseason is hard to comprehend.

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a former league MVP, a former Defensive Player of the Year and a litany of elite wide receivers are now with new teams. They're just the starting point with the swath of additions that occurred since the beginning of the new league year.

Those mentioned should help their respective situations, though some moves proved to be better than others based on potential impact and cost.

For example, the acquisitions of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins were excellent on-field additions. However, their respective teams paid the price to acquire such high-profile performers.

Others found better value based on availability within a volatile market. Seven moves stick out as the best that a whirlwind offseason had to offer.